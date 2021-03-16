SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Gabby Cobb

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Chad and Ashley Cobb

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Going to eat after games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When they come to an end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Moving to a new school for my senior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL

ARTIST OR GROUP:

Olivia Rodrigo

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Grown Ups”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Watching Netflix

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Elon Musk

FUTURE PLANS:

Go into Nursing