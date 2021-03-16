Gabby Cobb, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Gabby Cobb

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Chad and Ashley Cobb

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Going to eat after games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When they come to an end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Moving to a new school for my senior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Olivia Rodrigo

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Grown Ups”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching Netflix

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Elon Musk

FUTURE PLANS:
Go into Nursing