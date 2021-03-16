SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Gabby Cobb
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Chad and Ashley Cobb
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Going to eat after games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When they come to an end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Moving to a new school for my senior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Olivia Rodrigo
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Grown Ups”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching Netflix
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Elon Musk
FUTURE PLANS:
Go into Nursing