Sara (Jeffers) Pero, age 90, of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Sara was born on March 3, 1931 and raised in Chartiers Township, Washington, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Anthony Pero; parents, Stephen and Sarah (Whitfield) Jeffers; four brothers, Bill, Frankie, Tom and John Jeffers; and two sisters, Patty O’Hare and Marie Martin.

She is survived by four sons, Steve Pero of Cincinnati, Thomas (Marian) Pero of West Union, Mark Pero of West Union, and Mike (Mary) Pero of Goshen; one daughter, Sarah (Mark) Martin of Batavia; 11 grandchildren: Ted, Melissa, Ben, Stephanie, Michelle, Tony, Jodi, Shara, Trever, Mark and Mikey and 17 great grandchildren: Shyla, Joey, Telissa, Teddy, Aiden, Rylan, Nolan, Eli, Naomi, Tristan, Zane, Hana, Aislinn, Sabra, Zoe, Brynlee, and Jacob.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Humane Society of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693

The public memorial service is from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.