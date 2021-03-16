Opal P. Storer, 91 years of age, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Laurels of Blanchester Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Blanchester, Ohio.

Opal was born in Peebles, Ohio, on April 28, 1929, the daughter of the late James and Dora (Newman) Hawes. Opal worked as an assembler. She was an avid attendee of the Wilmington Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H Storer, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2005; and by a sister, Ivy Hawes.

She is survived by two sons, Jim (Tina) Storer of Blanchester and Ron Storer of Wilmington; as well as her brothers, Harold (Bernice) Hawes of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Larry (Myrtle) Hawes, of Peebles. Opal will be missed by her four grandchildren, Mark (Nancy) Storer of Clarksville, Ohio, Tracy (Rick) Zammert of Oregonia, Ohio, Heather Storer of Hillsboro, and Robert Jackson of Wilmington; as well as her six great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Opal will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The ceremony will be officiated by Jim Rankin. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

