Late turnovers cost Indians in district loss at Trimble

By Mark Carpenter

After capturing a Division IV sectional championship on their home floor with a win over south Gallia, the Peebles Indians were on the road for their district semi-final game on March 3. Under normal circumstances, that road would have taken them to the “Convo” at Ohio University, but not this year. The Indians were forced to travel to the home court of the Trimble Tomcats, not an easy task, as two teams matched up that have often seen each other in the postseason in recent years.

Leading after three quarters, the Indians looked like they were in prime position to pull off the upset, but the wheels fell off over the final eight minutes as the host Tomcats too advantage of a slew of Peebles turnovers to end the game on a 19-3 run to flip the scoreboard and advance with a 64-56 triumph.

Things certainly didn’t look good for the Indians in the early going as the Tomcats scored the game’s first 10 points, Peebles not getting on the board until a Cory Reed three-pointer at the three-minute mark of the first quarter. That shot began a 7-0 Peebles run with the next four points coming from Alan McCoy as the Indians settled down and made a game of it.

Late in the first period with Trimble on top 14-7, Dawson Mill fired in a three-ball and after eight minutes of action, the Indians only trailed by a score of 14-10.

The momentum carried over into the second stanza as the Indians got two baskets from Oakley Burba and two McCoy free throws to take their first lead of the game at 16-14. The game remained tight as the clock moved towards halftime and the Indians got some breathing room with a 6-0 run, two of those scores coming on strong post moves from Easton Wesley as Peebles went up 26-20. A three-point play by Trimble’s Blake Guffey cut the Peebles lead in half but the visitors still took a three-point advantage to the locker room.

After the intermission, the game remained a see-saw affair, with the Indians maintaining their lead thanks to three-point goals from Burba and Hunter White. The game was tied three times in the third quarter and at its close, the Indians were still on top. leading45-42 after a late McCoy bucket.

The fourth period started well enough with a Mills jumper extending the Peebles lead to five and then three buckets from the unstoppable Wesley pushed the Indians’ advantage to 53-45. But as quickly as the Indians had built the lead, they gave it away, kicking the ball around more than the school’s soccer team. A sudden rash of Peebles turnovers opened the door for the Tomcats and they stepped right in.

The Indians could only muster three points ( a three-point play by White) over the game’s final four minutes while Trimble exploded for 19 in that same span to totally turn what was looking like a huge Peebles road win into a hugely disappointing Peebles road loss. When the final horn sounded, a stunned group of Indians and their faithful fans stared at a scoreboard that signified the end of their postseason dreams for 2021 as the Tomcats escaped and moved to the district finals with the 64-56 victory.

In the loss, the Indians did have three players hit double figures, led by 14 points from senior big man Easton Wesley, who Trimble had no answer for when he was able to get the ball on the blocks. Junior Alan McCoy was also a force in the paint as he tallied 12 points, while senior Oakley Burba tossed in 11. Senior Hunter White was only a bucket away from double figures as he scored 8 for the tribe.

Normally a tournament loss would mean the end of the season, but not in this COVID-dominated campaign. The Indians were still left with one Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest to play, in which they battled Fayetteville on Tuesday, March 9.

Peebles

10 16 19 11 —56

Trimble

14 9 19 22 —64

Peebles Scoring: Mills 5, White 8, Burba 11, McCoy 12, Porter 3, Reed 3, Wesley 14