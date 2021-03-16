By Mark Carpenter

After what has undoubtedly been the strangest season in Peebles boys basketball history, the Indians had one last chance to go out on q winning note on Tuesday, March 9. After suffering a disappointing loss to Glouster Trimble in the Division IV district semi-finals, the Indians still had a Southern Hills Athletic Conference make-up game to play, leaving them the unique opportunity to end their season with a win, something only one team in the state is usually able to accomplish.

That final conference contest saw the Fayetteville Rockets travel to Peebles for a game that actually did mean something in the standings, as the Rockets came into the game with a one-game lead over the Indians in the small school division. By the end of that night, but not by much, that lead was gone as Peebles rallied late to slip past the Rockets 58-55, leaving the two squads as co-champions of the SHAC small-school.

“I told our kids to be proud of everything they had done this year,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey. “We lost 52 days of practice and six or seven games, it’s been a tough year the way they persevered.”

“We gutted it out tonight, Fayetteville never quit, they’re so long and athletic and will surely be one of the favorites in the SHAC next season. Sometimes you get off to a big lead and it’s almost a curse. I thought we played like we were getting close to the end of the game instead of getting close to halftime.”

One might think that it might be difficult to get a team emotionally ready for a contest after a tournament loss, but Coach Arey’s troops came out of the gates on Tuesday with some kind of fire. With baskets flying in from all directions, the Indians put together one of their best quarters of the season, which was especially nice coming off a miserable fourth quarter in their loss to Trimble.

Five different Indians hit the scoring column in the first quarter, with the home team getting a pair of three-pointers from Oakley Burba and another from classmate Dawson Mills. Toss in six points from junior Alan McCoy and the home side held a 22-7 lead after one period.

For that first eight minutes, it was the Rockets who looked like they had no desire to play after also dropping a district semi-final game after winning their sectional tourney. But in the second stanza, Fayetteville began to come to life, using the three-point shot, two from Conner Holden and another from Levi Wiederhold, to begin to chip away at the Peebles lead. When halftime rolled around, the Indians still held a double figure lead at 33-23, but a momentum shift seemed to be looming.

The Fayetteville push continued as the third quarter began as back-to-back three-point goals to open the frame and close the gap to 33-29. Minutes later, another trey from Holden gave the Rockets the lead at 36-35, but the Indians grabbed the lead right back on a Brock Johnson three-ball. Though outscored in the quarter, the Indians managed to hang on to the lead, up 43-38 as the final eight minutes began.

The Rockets went the long distance route in the fourth period to reclaim the lead and put themselves in a position to win the game. Two long bombs from Wiederhold and another from Holden helped give the visitors a 55-54 lead late in the game, but one last push by the home team made the difference.

With 1:08 to play, Peebles guard Cory reed got a step on his defender and drove the land for a score, his only basket of the game, but a big one that put his team up 56-55. The Indians iced the game in the final seconds when Burba swished a pair of free throws that accounted for the final three-point margin of victory.

The win left the Tribe with an overall record of 12-7, 9-4 in the conference, good enough for that small school co-championship.

In the season-ending win, Oakley Burba led the Indians in scoring with 21 points, finishing off an exceptional senior campaign. Senior Dawson Mills also went out on a high note, hitting double figures with 13 points. Senior Easton Wesley continued his fine late-season play, scoring 6 points, hauling in numerous rebounds, and being an overall force in the paint. Senior point guard Hunter White handled floor control and tallied 5 points in his final outing in the red and white.

The game marked the end of the high school careers of six Peebles seniors- Mills, White, Burba, Wesley, Johnson, and Bryce Willoughby.

“Our seniors were a great group of kids with a great group of parents,” commented Coach Arey. “Some of them had a lot of varsity time and thank goodness they did or this year could have been a lot longer than it seemed.”

“We’ll look forward to next year. Alan (McCoy) will be back and we have several sophomores that I expect to be big contributors. Hopefully, we have the summer to grow because we really need it.

Fayetteville

7 16 15 17 —55

Peebles

22 11 10 15 —58

Fayetteville (55): Coffman 2 0-2 4, Holden 6 0-0 16, Cornett 2 2-2 7, Tippis 2 0-0 4, Wiederhold 3 0-0 9, Attinger 1 1-2 4, Bradshaw 0 1-2 1, Malone 2 0-0 4, Snider 2 2-2 6, Team 20 6-10 55.

Peebles (58): Mills 4 4-4 13, White 1 3-4 5, Burba 5 8-10 21, Johnson 1 0-0 3, McCoy 3 2-3 8, Reed 1 0-0 2, Wesley 2 2-3 6, Team 17 19-24 58.

Three-Point Goals:

Fayetteville (8)- Holden 4, Cornett 1, Wiederhold 3

Peebles (5)- Mills 1, Burba 3, Johnson 1