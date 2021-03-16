By Mark Carpenter

After suffering a tough loss in the Division III district finals at Fairland, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils got the COVID-influenced opportunity to continue playing after that loss, and the devils completed their regular season last weekend with two Southern Hills Athletic Conference games. On Friday, March 5, the Devils hosted Ripley and on Saturday, March 6, they traveled to Whiteoak for their final two contests of the 2020-21 campaign.

It turned out to be a fruitful weekend for the Devils as they captured a pair of wins, edging Ripley 56-53 and downing Whiteoak 55-43. The two wins left the North Adams boys with a fine overall record of 17-7 and they finished 11-2 in the SHAC good for second place in the big school division behind Eastern Brown.

The Friday night tussle with Ripley did not start well for the host Devils on their Senior Night as the visiting Blue Jays hit a trio of three-point shots in the first quarter on their way to a 20-11 advantage. Getting two-point buckets from five different players, the Devils only sliced two points off the Ripley lead by the half as the Jays led 30-23.

With Andrew Brand drilling a pair of three-balls and Jayden Hesler going 6 for 6 from the foul line, the momentum of the game began to shift in the third stanza. The North Adams rally made it all the way back in the fourth quarter, as the home team got seven points from Seth Meade, who was returning to action after missing time due to knee issues. Though the Devils struggled from the free throw line over the final eight minutes (6-13), they managed to grab a lead and keep it, downing the Jays by a final score of 56-53.

Hesler led the victorious Devils with 15 points, joined in double figures by Cade Meade with 11. Seth Meade added 9, Andrew brand 8 and Bransyn Copas 6.

Ripley was paced by Gabe Fyffe with 12, Cody Germann with 11, and Braiden Bennington with 10.

The North Adams regular season came to a close on Saturday night and they went out on a good note, going on the road for the win at Whiteoak.

Just as they had the night before, the Devils fell behind and had to rally in the second half for the “W”. Whiteoak led14-8 after one quarter, then 25-24 at the intermission.

North Adams took the lead for good in the third quarter, fueled by three baskets each from Brand and Cade Meade. At the end of three, the scoreboard had flipped and saw the visitors in green leading 42-34.

Now with the lead, the Devils added on in the final eight minutes,outscoring the host Wildcats 13-9 which accounted for a season-ending 55-43 triumph, win #17 secured.

In the win, Cade Meade led three North Adams players in double figures with 15 points, with Jayden Hesler scoring 13 and Bransyn Copas 12.

Whiteoak was led by Landon Barnett and Brad Ashbaugh, with 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Saturday night game was the final one in the North Adams uniform for a large contingent of seniors- Jayden Hesler, Seth Vogel, Wyatt Roades, Carter Crawford, Andrew Brand, Seth Meade, Hunter Hoop, Cade Meade, and Fulton Kennedy.

Flying under the radar, Coach Rob Meade’s North Adams JV squad turned in an impressive season, also winning both games last weekend, rolling past Ripley 48-16, then topping Whiteoak 47-37.

In the win over Ripley, the JV Devils were led by 11 points from Lane Martin, with Avery Anderson and Brayden Allen adding 7 apiece. Cody Hesler and Christopher Young each scored 6.

At Whiteoak, it was Anderson leading the way with a season-high 17 points, with Dillon Ragan, Young, and Kamden Buttelwerth each scoring 6.

Those two victories propelled the JV devils to a 15-5 overall record for the season, and just like their varsity counterparts, 11-2 in conference games.