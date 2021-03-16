Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Remember, each Adams County Public Library branch gets new items added to their library collection every month. With new adult fiction, nonfiction, DVDs, children’s books, and young adult novels, you’re sure to find something new that sparks your interest. For adults, highlights from March’s recent additions include Stephanie Dray’s historical fiction novel “The Women of Chateau Lafayette” and David Robert Grimes’ nonfiction book “Good Thinking: Why Flawed Logic Puts Us All at Risk and How Critical Thinking Can Save the World.” For juveniles, highlights include Cassandra Clare’s YA novel “Chain of Iron,” Dav Pilkey’s latest comic “Dog Man: Mothering Heights,” and the DVD of Disney Pixar’s “Soul.” You can place these and more items on hold using your library card number and PIN on our online catalog.

Library Resource Spotlight: If you plan to take any standardized test this year, check out the Learning Express Library for all your test-prep needs. This free online resource, brought to you by EBSCO Learning Express in conjunction with Ohio Means Jobs, provides practice tests and study guides for numerous academic and professional assessments. From the ACT, SAT, and GED, to the ASVAB, NCLEX-RN, and the Praxis, the Learning Express Library will help you prepare and receive higher scores on tests of all types. For high schoolers taking Advanced Placement classes, you’ll even find AP practice exams and study tools on this helpful website.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

