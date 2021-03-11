West Union Council discusses path project, food truck quarrels

By Ashley McCarty

West Union Village Council met on Feb. 9 to discuss the State Route 41 Shared-Use Path Project and address concerns about recent dissatisfaction regarding a food truck at the courthouse.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on Feb. 23, 2021 was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Mark Brewer to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilman Steve Rothwell, council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of February for the net amount of $4,243.62 was seconded by Francis, council agreed.

A motion by Francis to set Spring Cleanup for the month of June, pickups Monday through Friday was seconded by Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Francis to accept Resolution 2021-x A resolution authorizing the Village Administrator to bid, award and execute a contract for the construction of the State Route 41 Shared-use Path Project Phase One was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

“Do we have an estimated amount? At the end of this year, all we have is $150,000. What kind of grant money are we getting or anything? I’m just worried about the money,” said Village Clerk Tanya Johnson.

Kent Bryan of CT Consultants distributed the area plan for the State Route 41 Shared-use Path Project to council members.

“As I understand it, we have a $50,000 from the state. Last year, we received $100,000, and then another $50,000, so essentially $200,000 has been set aside for the project. This would start at South Street, and could be an eight-foot-wide path that would go all the way down to CIC Boulevard. It looks like, [and] we tried different positions and Jerry [Kirker] and I have been looking at this, that from the white line — if you were coming from Walmart back into town — we think the best place for the edge of the path is about 20 feet over. So, it would be a consistent 20 feet off of the white line. The right-away out there, we’re still skeptical,” said Bryan.

The pavement is not perfectly centered in the right-away, he said.

“So we’re using that white line. We think that’s the best way to do it, and it’s a good visual for you. So 20 feet over would be the edge of an eight-foot-wide path. So, that should get it away from the road so people will have safety. There’s issues that Jerry and I have been looking at on the drawing. We’ve got some drainage pipe that we need to put in next to the [Water Department] property, Carter Lumber in particular. The dirt on the corner, we’ll be pulling that hillside back to create some space. That dirt is what we’re going to take down to the Carter Lumber area to build that up and fill that in. So, it’s a balancing act. That’s where we’re at right now,” said Bryan.

The last time Bryan put a number to it, the project was $400,000.

“Bottom line is, and I think what Jerry’s proposing is that we would go ahead and put it out for bids, get the number, because even though I estimate it, sometimes you get better numbers than the way I estimate it. You have the right to reject those bids, you don’t have to award it. So, the idea, we would know what a good public bid would be for you, and then Jerry will bring it back to council and you can figure it out from there,” said Bryan.

Bryan said there are also ideas about some other possible funding sources.

“So, you’ll have a hard number that you would be able to look at and make some decisions from. We did submit, this spring, from where this drawing leaves off to do local funding from CIC Boulevard out to village limits. We submitted to ODOT again what we submitted two years ago. About a million dollar project, but it will still remain 95 percent funded if we were to get it. To the village, it would be about $100,000 to take it from CIC Boulevard all the way out. That is a separate project, this one would be just the local aspects of the money you have set aside so far. I can’t imagine we’re going to get a bid for $200,000, but you’ll probably have to make some decisions about the balance of that and how you would fund that,” said Bryan.

Bid advertisement will print in the newspaper March 17 and March 24; bids will be accepted two weeks after.

A motion by Randy Brewer to reinstate splash pad season from June 1 to Labor Day was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, the council agreed.

The splash pad will be operational from noon to 6 p.m.

West Union Life Squad Chief Danni Studebaker reported 408 runs for the year with 63 runs so far for the month. The West Union Fire Dept. has had 80 runs for the year.

A motion by Rothwell to pay Employee Workers Compensation in the amount of $300 was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

“We invited a food truck to come on the square. We thought we were following the protocol of the Courthouse Square, so we did get permission, which again is what we thought that was all that was needed. We had very clear intentions of why we invited this food truck. We consider ourselves front line workers. The last Friday of every month, we have ‘Jean Day’, and we just wanted to add to our Jean Day and give us a little extra boost of morale. It was not to offend any of our neighbors. Me, being a big picture girl, and just like you guys, we know that anything that we can offer on our square to the community is a positive thing. We were bringing people in, because we called everybody we knew and told them there was something new on the square. We invited them in, everybody enjoyed our food truck. We looked at it as an invitation and opportunity to invite somebody new to our community and have something positive come out of it,” said Court Administrator Veronica Grooms., a guest at the meeting.

You never know who you’re inviting, she said.

“Maybe they’ll make a permanent home here as another small business, which is all struggling. We were trying to make it something positive. The Courts had an idea of having a small business vendor day where we would invite, county-wide, any small business to come and set up on the square. Maybe you’ll like something that someone in Peebles has and maybe you’ll go to Peebles [and give them your patronage]. That’s why I was coming today, because I kind of want to nip this in the bud, because I don’t see how we can move forward on any of our ideas if we’re going to get this backlash from some of our neighbors,” said Grooms.

Where do we draw the line”, she added.

”We have live music in our gazebo at random times during the week. C103 doesn’t come up there and say we can’t play live music because the only music you can listen to is what’s on C103. Or the Farmer’s Market, we invite them on Saturday. Walmart doesn’t come up and say you can’t sell meat and cheese because we sell meat and cheese. We’ve got to draw a line. Terry [Young] has JT’s Barbecue out there; he knows just the right time to offer his tacos. Mi Camino Real isn’t complaining. Terry didn’t complain that there was a Mexican restaurant going in. There is enough people and enough business in this town that we can invite more opportunities,” said Grooms.

Young said she thought it was a great thing as long as all the protocols are followed.

“Yes, that’s why I’m here. I want to know what the protocol is. Do we need to create a permit? We are happy at the Courthouse to pay a permit. I understand business, I understand taxes, I understand the concerns of our neighbors. So, that’s what I’m asking is for you guys to think about it. If we need a permit, we need more of a protocol, just let us know. We don’t have any festivals, we don’t have any reason for people to come to our square anymore. We host movie night, we give out free food. That’s not to insult or offend. We’re trying to think of things and do what we can,” said Grooms.

Kirker said the Village wasn’t told that the food truck would be coming.

“That’s what I was going to say. You have to get with the Village Administrator, somebody,” said Young.

Grooms said that the courts work for the Commissioners.

“We feel like if we go to the Commissioners and get an okay and get the protocol, we feel like that’s all we need. Yes, we overlooked the fact that we’re in the village, but we’re the courthouse on the Courthouse Square. Our bosses are the Commissioners. So, I just need clarification and how we can move forward,” said Grooms.

Village Sp;ocotor Lisa Rothwell acknowledged it was an issue that needed to be taken care of.

“It’s something we need to take care of because hopefully there will be more opportunities for us to deal with this, the first thing is, as Village Solicitor, I need to double check and make sure — and we’ve already submitted through the Mayor a request to our Tax Administrator — the best way — because I know that’s been the complaint of some of the other establishments — is when we have a mobile food unit, whether that’s someone bringing a truck or carrying a bag of baked goods, how do we make sure that they’re paying the equivalent of the earnings tax that they have to pay by having a brick and mortar. So, that’s a question that I’m researching and we can find that out,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Rothwell said that may take care of some of the hostility that Grooms had to deal with.

“We [also] need to look at the process of how do we make sure — if it’s all on private property like when Terry does his, it’s none of our business, that’s up to the health department — but when it’s on village streets and village property that’s really the only reason we have to look. So, we’ll look into whether or not it’s a permit or anything like that, because we don’t want to discourage anything like that,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Grooms said that all they were asking for was one day a month.

“And, like I said, if we try to pursue this small business day, I would like your support. We don’t have any festivals. You have these vendor shows all over the place that are successful, and you have this collaboration of different kinds of business. I think it’s important, especially now when you’re struggling in this pandemic,” said Grooms.

Grooms said the food truck was only there for three hours.

“Is the Farmer’s Market paying anything right now?” said Grooms.

Steve Rothwell said the Farmer’s Market actually sets up on the Courthouse Square, and that was county.

“So our parking spot where our food truck parks — how is that different? We’ll have to make it across the board. If you designate so many spots, or not your spots, I don’t know,” said Grooms.

Lisa Rothwell assured Grooms they would get something figured out.

Jeff Bowling with West Union Police Department reported that they are following leads in regard to the vandalizing that occurred at Adams County Fairgrounds. The department would appreciate any tips or leads in this matter.

An upcoming Amnesty Day in regard to fines will be determined by the West Union Police Department.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to enter into executive session regarding personnel and contract with Brushcreek Township was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

With no more business before Council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by Council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.