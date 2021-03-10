Submitted News

A stray pregnant mutt showed up at the home of a local Adams County, Ohio, family in late summer of 2020. The family did not have the heart to turn her away and cared for her during the final days of her pregnancy and while she nursed her puppies.

Once the puppies were weaned, the family was able to find loving homes for the babies and made arrangements for the mama dog, nicknamed “Girl”, to be rescued by the Humane Society of Adams County.

When she first arrived in Nov. 2020, Girl was frightened and shy. She only grew more timid as the weeks went on. Girl did not “show well” in the shelter, cowering in her kennel whenever potential adopters came to view her. After having Girl vaccinated and spayed, shelter staff made the decision to transfer Girl to a foster home with a partnering organization so that she would get the one-on-one attention and care she needed to come out of her shell.

In January of this year, Girl was sent to a foster home where she blossomed. She was able to let her guard down and realized that couches and beds are actually quite comfortable. Her human foster mom worked with her every day for weeks to help Girl become a well-mannered pet instead of the shy and wild canine she had been at the shelter.

Finally, in early March, Girl was adopted. She lasted only a few days in her new home until she slipped away on March 6. For two days, Girl was spotted running loose in the residential neighborhood of her new home. No one could catch her. Traps and lures were tried and professionals were consulted. Girl was too wily to be caught. Finally, desperate to get Girl back before she got hit by a car or hurt in some other way, her foster mom was called to see if she could help.

As soon as Girl spotted her foster mom standing in a yard in the neighborhood, she stopped running. When her foster mom called to her, Girl ran straight into her open arms. After such a harrowing life, Girl has finally chosen her own forever home. She has been officially adopted by her foster family and everyone – especially Girl – is now happy and at peace.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please visit the animal shelter’s website at www.adamscountyanimals.org or email them at info@adamscountyanimals.org.

To help animals like Girl in our community, please consider donating. You may send checks to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693, or donate securely online atwww.adamscountyanimals.org.