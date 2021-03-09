Trio of WUHS wrestlers headed to OHSAA District Meet

By Mark Carpenter

After the previous successes of their girls in the OHSWCA tournaments, the wrestling squads from West Union High School moved over to the Ohio High School Athletic Association competition last weekend as they participated in the Division III sectional tournament held at Albany Alexander High School. Since girls wrestling is not yet an official OHSAA sanctioned sport, both girls and boys were allowed to compete in the sectionals.

Overall, the Dragons finished 14th out of 22 teams in the sectionals with the following wrestlers on the mats: Scotlyn Adams (106), Emily Caldwell (126), Leena Blanton (126), Connor Caldwell (145), Waylon Queen (152), Chris Steed (160), Charles Brown (182), and Eyan Trotter (195).

Though WUHS wrestling coach Michale Felts was a bit disappointed in his team’s overall place, he will be accompanying three of his grapplers to the district tournament this weekend at Coshocton High School. Emily Caldwell, Waylon Queen, and Eyan Trotter all placed fourth in their respective weight classes in the sectional tournament, which was good enough to earn them a berth in the district competition.

The top four wrestlers in each class at the district tournament will move on to the state meet.