Tables turned, this time Lady Warriors end the tourney run for the Lady Devils

By Mark Carpenter

It always seems to come down to the same thing in the girls Division III postseason in the Southeast District- the North Adams Lady Devils vs. the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors with something big at stake. Last year the two teams met in the regional semi-finals with North Adams coming out on top to move to the Elite Eight. This year the two teams split their two regular season match ups but found themselves squared up again in the Division III district championship game, which was played on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Hillsboro High School.

Before one of the largest crowds to see a girls basketball game this season, the tables would be turned on last season’s ending. In one of their worst shooting nights in recent history, the Lady Devils only hit 11 of 50 shot attempts from the field, only led once in the entire game, and saw their postseason run come to an end as the Lady Warriors used an 11-0 fourth quarter run to pull away and claimed the district crown with a 47-34 victory.

“We just couldn’t get one to stay down tonight,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis after the tough loss. “We didn’t git the boards well, we didn’t get to the 50-50 balls, it’s’ tough to go out this way with seven seniors.”

“I told them in the locker room that I’ve been blessed. They did all the work, I was just along for the ride. I just appreciate them letting me be a part of it.”

An old basketball phrase says of a poor shooting team that they couldn’t throw it in the ocean from the beach” and that certainly applied on Saturday night to the Lady Devils. Taking advantage of a very cold start from their opponent, the Lady Warriors scored the game’s first five points, before a Faith Howell basket got North Adams on the board at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter. Luckily for the Lady Devils, Eastern wasn’t shooting the ball much better at the outset, and after a pair of Keetyn Hupp free throws and a Lady Warrior turnover which resulted in a basket by Sierra Kendall that drew North Adams within 7-6 after eight minutes of action.

A bucket by Eastern’s Mackenzie Gloff opened the second period, but the Lady Devils rebounded to take their only lead of the game at 10-9, getting baskets from Karissa Buttelwerth and DeLaney Harper.

That lead lasted a total of 24 seconds as a Gloff free throw and a short jumper from Izzy Barber put Eastern back in front. A stick back score by Harper tied the game again at 12, but a quick five points from Rylee Leonard gave the Lady Warriors a lead they never gave back. A three-point goal by Harper kept the Lady Devils close but a later three-point play by Leonard and another score from Barber gave Eastern a 24-15 cushion at halftime.

The third quarter of this heavyweight battle was another that closely resembled the first quarter, solid defense on both ends that led to another poor shooting quarter on both ends. A Braylie Jones three-pointer on their first possession pulled the Lady Devils closer, but their offense could only manage a DeLaney Harper free throw over the next four minutes. A run out bucket by Emma Prine at the 3:28 mark extended the Eastern lead to 30-19, and the Lady Devils responded with another three-ball from Harper with 2:57 left in the third.

Over that final 2:57, the only point scored by either team was a Gloff free throw in the final minute, leaving the Lady Warriors in front 31-22 as the final quarter began.

Credit the Lady Devils with never giving up the effort, but when the shots just aren’t falling a comeback attempt can prove futile. With 4:14 to play, a put back by Harper cut the lead to 34-26, but the Lady Warriors then put the final nails in the North Adams coffin, going on an 11-0 run over a span of two minutes, capped by a Leonard layup that made it 45-26.

Marah Call drilled a three-pointer from North Adams with 1:30 to play and Wylie Shipley repeated that with just 35 seconds left,and the final points of the game for North Adams came on a pair of Laney Ruckel free throws, but by that time, the Lady Warriors were ready to celebrate a tournament win over their rivals, avenging last year’s ouster with the 13-point triumph.

Rylee Leonard led the winner with 18 points, joined in double figures by Mackenzie Gloff with 13. Eastern also got a solid effort from Izzy Barber, who added 8 points as the Lady Warriors moved to the regional semi-finals, where they were defeated by Wheelersburg 56-41 on March 3.

In their season-ending loss, the Lady Devils, who finished 18-5, were led by 15 points from DeLaney Harper.

The Lady Devils say goodbye to seven seniors, a group who has brought nothing but success to their hardwood endeavors at North Adams- Wylie Shipley, Karissa Buttelwerth, Braylie Jones, Marah Call, Brianna Robinson, DeLaney Harper, and Faith Howell.

What we went through this year, they handled themselves so well, said Coach Davis of his departing senior group. “They’re good kids and they’re going to be good kids in the future. I won’t worry about them at all.”

Eastern Brown

7 17 7 16 —47

North Adams

6 9 7 12 —34

E. Brown (Wills 1 0-1 2, Leonard 7 3-3 18, Dotson 0 2-6 2, Prine 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gloff 5 3-6 13, Barber 4 0-0 8, Team 19 8-16 47.

N. Adams (34): Hupp 0 2-2 2, Kendall 1 0-0 2, Shipley 1 0-1 3, Buttelwerth 1 0-0 2, B. Jones 1 0-0 3, Call 1 0-0 3, Ruckel 0 2-2 2, Harper 5 3-5 15, Howell 1 0-0 2, Team 11 7-10 34.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Brown (1)- Leonard 1

N. Adams (5)- Shipley 1, B. Jones 1, Call 1, Harper 2