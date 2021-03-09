Senior Profile- Trey Spears, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Trey Spears
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jeremy and Rachel Fogle
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The team bonding
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Boring bus rides, bad sportsmanship
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My freshman year in
football with all of the
seniors
FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Rome, Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Without a Paddle”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All-American
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Books, playing video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dwayne Johnson
FUTURE PLANS:
Work