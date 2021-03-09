Senior Profile- Trey Spears, Manchester High School

March 9, 2021 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Trey Spears, MHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Trey Spears

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Jeremy and Rachel Fogle

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Boring bus rides, bad sportsmanship

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My freshman year in
football with all of the
seniors

FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Rome, Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Without a Paddle”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All-American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Books, playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dwayne Johnson

FUTURE PLANS:
Work