Senior Profile- Trey Spears, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Trey Spears

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jeremy and Rachel Fogle

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Boring bus rides, bad sportsmanship

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My freshman year in

football with all of the

seniors

FAVORITE MUSICAL

ARTIST OR GROUP:

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Rome, Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Without a Paddle”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

All-American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Books, playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Dwayne Johnson

FUTURE PLANS:

Work