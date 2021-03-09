Peebles Council addresses concerns, Amnesty Days

By Ashley McCarty

Peebles Village Council met on March 2 to address community concerns and discuss a day of forgiveness for fines.

Johnny Newman approached council regarding his property on Elm Street and the possibility of putting five shipping containers on it for storage rental. Council will survey the property in person and will provide a drawn plan for Council approval.

Heather Sisler, owner of Peebles Save-A-Lot, approached the Council to express the numerous hardships their business has experienced. Sisler also informed Council of an alleged altercation which had occurred between her and a council member on Feb. 11.

David Chamblin approached Council regarding putting a mobile home on his property which sits between 4th and 5th Avenue and South Nixon Avenue. Chamblin will provide a drawn plan for Council approval.

A motion by Councilman Charles Countryman to approve the mayor and police reports was seconded by Councilman Dave Stephens, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilwoman Tammy Crothers to approve the minutes of the Feb. 2, 2021 regular meeting and the water and sewer report was seconded by Councilwoman Eugenia Gordley, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the treasurer’s report for January and February was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

“Every year, we apply for a forestry grant through ODNR, it’s to buy suppression systems, radios, stuff like that. It’s a 50/50 matching grant up to $20,000. So, they pay $10,000 and we pay $10,000. We got awarded it, and I came to ask for permission to spend the $10,000. It’s actually $11,000. We went over budget a little bit, equipment went up. We’ve already bought a 60 gallon suppression system, and two mobile radios,” said Peebles Assistant Fire Chief Craig VanFleet.

A motion by Gordley to approve moving forward with the The Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant program through ODNR was seconded by Crothers, the council agreed.

“I returned a phone call to a Jason regarding a GPS system. It’s some kind of a GPS company that is willing to pay the Village of Peebles $1,250 a year to put an antenna on one of our buildings,” said Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

A motion by Crothers to approve placing the 6ft GPS antenna contingent upon approval of Village Solicitor Randalyn Worley was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to place a Blessings Box at McCoy Park was seconded by Stephens, the council agreed.

Pertuset and Council discussed putting advertising in the newspaper and on the radio that starting May 1, 2021, the Village of Peebles would resume cleaning up the town again.

“Cars are sitting everywhere. They’re setting behind buildings, they’re setting on blocks. There’s just more that’s showing up, there’s junk everywhere. It will start with the worst ones first, like we always have, but people need to know we’re going to do it,” said Pertuset.

A motion by Countryman to adopt new policy and procedures was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

“We have a lot of outstanding [fines] that we need to take care of, so I’m thinking — with your approval — what I’d like to do is something called an ‘Amnesty Day,’ said Police Chief Matt Windle.

Under the Amnesty Day, a fine can be paid in full with only 50 percent of the outstanding warrant amount. Amnesty Day dates are to be determined.

Dumpster Days will be May 24, 25 and 26th.

A motion by Countryman to adjourn was seconded by Stephens, the council agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved by Council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.