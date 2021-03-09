Local school helps homeless pets

News Release

Kaylynn Foster loves animals, and she loves helping others. When Foster suggested that her school hold a Penny Drive to help homeless pets in her community, everyone jumped on board.

Over January and February of 2021, Kaylynn and her schoolmates, teachers, and school staff collected money in the form of paper bills, quarters, nickels, dimes, and, of course, pennies. Lots and lots of pennies. The five-gallon bucket holding the change weighed a little over 99 pounds when it was presented to Rachael Hamilton, an employee of the Humane Society of Adams County Animal shelter, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2021.

The money is being counted by Animal Shelter volunteer William Huxmann, a fourth grader who lives in West Union. Once the sorting and counting is complete, the change will be deposited in the Animal Shelter account at The National Bank of Adams County. The funds will be used by the Animal Shelter to help rescue and care for dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, horses, rabbits, cattle, and other animals in need.

To donate to help the animals, please visit the organization’s website at www.adamscountyanimals.org or send a check to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please email info@adamscountyanimals.org or call (937) 544-8585. Volunteers and pet fosters are always needed.