Know the signs of a stroke

By Debora Katz

What are the five signs of a stroke? Do we know the difference between a bad headache and a possible stroke? The five-warning sign of a stroke are:

1. Numbness in the face, arm, leg of just one side.

2. Confusion or trouble speaking.

3. Difficulty seeing

4. Difficulty walking

5. Sudden and severe headache

The CDC recommends knowing the signs and calling 911 as soon as possible. There has been an effort to increase public knowledge about stroke prevention. If we are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is often up to our loved ones to call for help. The faster the treatment is started for a stroke; the less damage may result.

One of the most significant risks for having a stroke is elevated blood pressure. Talk to your Primary Care Provider about lifestyle changes to reduce your blood pressure.

A well-balanced diet full of beautiful green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and beans would be where to start. Stop eating fried foods. Yes, I said it. Just stop. Cut back or red meat and experiment with some new seafood recipes. That wild-caught salmon in the can is a great choice and is full of Omega-3s.

Here is a simple recipe that uses canned salmon that is one of my favorites:

Drain the can of salmon and completely smash all the soft bones and skin into the bowel. If it is well combined, you or your family will not even know the bones are there. The bones are very nutritious and add essential minerals our bodies need. Add two teaspoons of ground cumin. A teaspoon of chili powder. Two tablespoons of olive oil. Finely chopped small onion or a handful of sliced green onions. An 8oz can of diced tomatoes or, better yet, a few chopped fresh tomatoes and chopped fresh cilantro if you like it; leave it out if you don’t. You can add whatever you want. It is your taco.

I usually have avocadoes on hand and chop that up too. Stir this all together and add the juice of a lime. You can use lemon juice if that is what you have, but lime juice is better, especially if using cilantro. Put a few spoonfuls on an (I prefer warmed) tortilla and eat. You could add some Greek yogurt or salsa on top if you like.

A healthy diet low in fat can help to lower your blood pressure. Lower blood pressures decrease