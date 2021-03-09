Good half, bad half equals end of North Adams postseason

By Mark Carpenter

After winning home games over Nelsonville-York and Minford, to capture a Division III sectional title, the North Adams Green Devils made the long bus ride to Proctorville on Tuesday, March 2, facing off with the #1 seeded Fairland Dragons in a district semi-final contest.

The Devils’ play at times this season could be described as up and down and that was certainly the case on Tue-day night. In a “tale of two halves”, the North Adams squad turned in an impressive first half and only trailed the favored Dragons by two at the break, but an epic third-quarter collapse spelled doom for the visitors as Fairland used an 18-2 third quarter spurt to run away from the Devils and move to the Division III district finals with a 70-45 victory.

“Fairland is a top-notch team,” said North Adams head coach Nathan Copas in his postgame radio interview. “There’s a reason why they were the #1 seed, there’s a reason why they made the regional finals last year. They’re well-disciplined, great shooters, guys who can play their roles, and well-coached”

“I thought we did a great job in the first half of matching their intensity but the second half was a little different”

Tuesday night’s contest began very slow and deliberate on both ends, going almost three minutes into the game before a three-pointer by Fairland’s Aiden Porter broke the ice. The North Adams defense was stout in the fist half and that three-point shot was all the points the Dragons scored in the opening frame, as the home team went 1 for 9 from the floor.

The first North Adams points came on a Cade Meade three-pointer at the 4:35 mark and that began a 9-0 Devils run, that included a Bransyn Copas triple and gave the Devils a 9-3 advantage after one quarter of play.

After the slow start, both offenses came alive in the second period, especially the Dragons, who racked up 24 points. After another Copas three-ball put the Devils up 12-6, the Dragons went on a 13-2 run, led by Porter and Jacob Polcyn to take the lead at 19-14. A drive and score by Jayden Hesler pulled North Adams within three and the following four combined possessions lit up the scoreboard, all resulting in three-point goals, Porter and Clayton Thomas for Fairland, and Hesler and Caleb Rothwell for the Green Devils. Just for good measure, Hesler dropped in a long three at the buzzer to trim the Fairland lead to 27-25 at the break.

Whatever momentum the Devils may have gotten with that Hesler buzzer-beater, it disappeared in the blink of an eye as the third quarter began. The Dragons took the wind right out of the North Adams sails, scoring the second half’s first 14 points, while holding the Devils scoreless for over four minutes. That spurt put the home team in front 41-25, broken finally on a basket by Cade Meade with 3:40 left in the third, but the damage had been done.

Fairland won the third quarter 23-6 and for all practical purposes won the game at that point. When the third period came to a close, the Dragons had turned a two-point halftime lead into a 19-point lead, up 50-31.

“We couldn’t buy a basket in the third quarter, but we also couldn’t get a defensive stop.” said Coach Copas. “When you’re not scoring you have to get some stops. That’s where composure comes into play and we didn’t make them have to defend us much.”

“I’m sure that being on their home court and not having to make a two-hour bus ride can make a difference in the second half, but we have nothing to hang our heads about.”

The Dragons only had to maintain the status quo in the final eight minutes, and they did just that, again stifling the North Adams offense as the Devils managed just six points in the quarter’s first four minutes, not conducive to making a big comeback. A three-pointer by Hesler with 2:50 to play made it 59-42, but over that final span, the Dragons outscored their guests 11-3 to coast home with the lopsided win and earn a berth in the district championship game, where they will face the Fairfield Lions for the crown.

The victorious Dragons were led by a trio of players in double figures, paced by 23 points from Aiden Porter. Jacob Polcyn added 17 with Clayton Thomas scoring 15 (all on three-point goals).

North Adams was led by 14 points from Jayden Hesler, with Bransyn Copas scoring 13 and Cade Meade 11.

Usually a tournament loss means the end of the season, but in this COVID-plagued season, that is not the case for the Green Devils. North Adams has two Southern Hills Athletic Conference makeup games scheduled, hosting Ripley on Friday, March 5 and traveling to Whiteoak on Saturday, March 6.

“I hope we can find a way to focus and end this season on a good note with two wins,” added Coach Copas.

When the season does end, the Devils will bid farewell to a group of nine seniors.

“We’re going to lose a lot of leadership and they’re all really great kids who have done great things for our program,” said Copas. “It’s not typical to have that many seniors who stick it out all the way through. They will be missed.”

North Adams

9 16 6 14 —45

Fairland

3 24 23 18 —70

N. Adams (45): Hesler 5 1-2 14, Vogel 1 0-0 2, Copas 4 2-2 13, Wagner 0 0-2 0, Rothwell 1 0-0 3, C. Meade 4 2-4 11, Kennedy 2 0-0 2, Team 16 5-10 45.

Fairland (70): Polcyn 7 3-5 17, Porter 10 1-2 23, G. Hunt 3 0-0 7, Thomas 5 0-0 15, Williams 0 0-1 0, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, B. Hunt 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 2-2 2, Team 28 6-10 70.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (8)- Hesler 3, Copas 3, Rothwell 1, C. Meade 1

Fairland (8)- Porter 2, Thomas 5, G. Hunt 1