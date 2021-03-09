Cornelius and Peter prompted by the Spirit

By Judith Cooley

While Peter was still thinking about the vision, the Spirit said to him, ‘ Simon, three men are looking for you. So, get up and go downstairs. Do not hesitate to go with them, for I have sent them.’” Acts 10: 19-20

“The men replied ,’We have come from Cornelius the centurion. He is a righteous and God-fearing man, who is respected by all the Jewish people. A Holy angel told him to ask you to come to his house so that he could hear what you have to say.’” Acts 10: 22

God’s ways are mysterious, yet when we can look in hindsight, we can see how meticulous and carefully calculated His promptings are. We would never be able to connect all the dots of holy inspiration or divine intervention if it weren’t for hindsight. Even so, we miss so many instances. We could never predict the things God will show us or ask of us, let alone the ways He will allow us to be part of His plan. However, despite our human limits, when we remain faithful God will use us, sometimes in groundbreaking ways.

We can lose our zest for service when it seems like the things that we are doing go unnoticed, but Acts 10 shows how ordinary acts of service and righteous submission mixed with unfailing trust, unyielding faith, and indomitable courage can make for extraordinary outcomes.

Both Cornelius and Peter were living life as normal when the Spirit of the Lord stirred them. Both men were prompted to act, first Cornelius to extend an invitation, then Peter to accept it and share the Gospel. God was at work in both men separately in order to orchestrate a much grander plan through both of them together.

What an exhilarating experience this must have been. Peter saw, with His own eyes, how God was allowing the finished work of the cross to bring others into His kingdom, who before would have been considered unworthy. Perhaps Peter felt as if these people had been adrift at sea then thrown a life raft and brought safely to shore. The world of ministry possibilities burst wide open right before Peter’s eyes. His mission field was opened exponentially, and clearly the fields were ripe for harvest.

When we remain faithful in our service, righteous in our submission, and pray for indomitable courage, God will use us for His kingdom too. God wants to use us to share the “good news of the peace through Jesus Christ who is Lord of all.”

Continue your steadfast ministry. Trust in the Lord . Quiet yourself to hear Him speak. Trust in the Lord. Move when He says move. And, always, trust in the Lord.

“Indeed, if you call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding, and if you look for it as for silver and search for it as for hidden treasure, then you will understand the fear of the Lord and find the knowledge of God.” Proverbs 2:3-5

“The eyes of the Lord are everywhere, keeping watch on the wicked and the good.” Proverbs 15:3

“…Your prayers and gifts to the poor have come up as a memorial offering before God. Now send men to Joppa to bring back a man named Simon who is called Peter.” Acts 10: 4-5