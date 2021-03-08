Trout coming to Adams Lake

By Tom Cross

Everyone can exhale now that fishing season has finally arrived. According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife Adams Lake is first on the schedule to receive trout the week of March 12. ODNR will not release a specific date or time because of COVID concerns and the requirements for the fisheries personnel to avoid crowds. The 2021 fishing license is on sale now, be sure to pick yours up prior to fishing. The limit is five trout per angler. The trout will measure between 10-13 inches. 1,850 trout have been requested to be stocked in Adams Lake which should provide trout fishing through March and early April. While the weather ahead looks to be warm although rain is forecast later in the week. In times past heavy rains after stocking washed a number of trout over the spillway into the small pond below the dam. During those gully washers I’m sure a few trout made it all the way to Brush Creek. Turkey Creek Lake and Roosevelt Lake in Shawnee State Park will be stocked with trout the week of April 23. No word on when or if the Shawnee Trout Derby will resume, most likely in 2022. Altogether, 67 lakes across Ohio are slated to be stocked with trout from March through early May. Eight of the stocked lakes are scheduled to host special fishing events for youth and disadvantaged anglers. Cheese, power bait, gulp, corn, worms, and small spinners will catch trout. No official word yet if you have to social distance or wear a mask while fishing.