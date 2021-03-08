Paul White of Manchester passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was 90 years old. Paul was born in 1930 to Lloyd and Estella (Pugh) White in Manchester Ohio.

After graduating at the top of his class at Manchester High School, Paul entered the Sparberry Radio and TV Academy and received his license to work on the new technology of television and radio components which was at the time a cutting-edge technology. Paul and his new television-inspired business was included in a Popular Science magazine of the time. Paul started his own business shortly afterwards in Bentonville Ohio where he remained until retirement.

Paul was a regular attendee of the Bentonville Church of Christ in Christian Union until he was no longer able to attend. Throughout his life, Paul was an avid genealogist and compiled an enormous amount of historical and genealogical information of Adams County and its citizens. He enjoyed nature, collecting arrowheads, and reading and watching science-related endeavors including astronomy for which he kept a telescope trained towards the heavens for many years. He was an avid fan of music and could masterfully play the guitar, violin, and piano. As a Biblical scholar he left a legacy of faith and knowledge and grace for his family that will live on.

Paul is survived by his sister, Ruth (White) Cluxton of Manchester; niece Lisa (Cluxton) Jones (Leslie), of Berea, Kentucky, nephews Steven Cluxton and Danny Cluxton, both of Manchester; and two special grand-nieces and one nephew, Ryan Jones, and Savannah and Leanna Cluxton.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon, until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Dale Little will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Face masks or facial coverings will be required for the services.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.