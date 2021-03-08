Larry A. Vance, 71, of West Union, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was born Christmas Day, 1949 in Maysville, Kentucky, son of the late Lawrence and Opal Hughes Vance. He was married to his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda Combess Vance, who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Troy Henderson; great-granddaughter, Keaira Scott; siblings, Terry, Brenda, Verajean, and Tracy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tammy Prichard and husband Wade, Tara Corbin and husband Dean, Rondal Vance and wife Beverly, Larry Henderson, Kelly Henderson, Glenda Williams and husband Tim, Wendell Henderson and wife Tina; grandchildren, Dylan, Leah, Jessica, Kristin, Danielle, Wendall, Josh, Marcus, Kameron, Joseph, Timothy, Raelynn, Tiffany, Shelby, Steven, Leah and Alex; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Timothy Vance and Neil Vance; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with pastor Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery.

Face masks and proper social distancing will be required.

