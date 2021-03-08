John R. Woollard, 90, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Byrd Twp Fire Dept, PO Box 71, Decatur, OH 45115, Russellville Fire Dept, PO Box 268, Russellville, OH 45168 or the Russellville Church of Christ Food Pantry, 144 S Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168.

