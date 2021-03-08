Huey W. Lockhart, age 79 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Huey was born April 9, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Fredrick and Della (Schmauch) Lockhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Lance Lockhart and Betty Mahr; and grandchildren, James Lockhart, Jr. and Caleb Smith.

Survivors include two daughters ,Annett Webb of Peebles and Brenda Smith of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; two sons, Bob Lockhart of Peebles and Dan Lockhart of Peebles; eight grandchildren, Charles Webb, Charissa Webb, Kristin Lockhart, Krystal Shanor, Kristinia Wigle, Beth Lockhart, Erin Smith, and Isaac Smith; nine great grandchildren, Damon Webb, Domonic Webb, Cameron Jent, Kymora Webb, Megan Lockhart, Carson Lockhart, George Shanor, Daniel Shanor, and Lily Morrison; and five siblings, Fred Lockhart, Sheridian Lockhart, Elizabeth Riddell, Jim Schmauch, and Carla Polley.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jim Schumauch officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the funeral home for the family of Huey Lockhart.

During services social distancing and masks will be required.