Ethel Day, age 77, of Seaman, Ohio, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Center. Ethel was born March 21, 1943 in Carter County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Day; parents, Henry Everette Davis and Anna Belle Parker; one brother, William Fite; and four sisters, Arcoma Day, Mary Day, Jenola Burris, and Milldred Burris.

Ethel is survived by one daughter, Tina Chamblin of West Union; two granddaughters, Casey Heather Chamblin and Dakota Ann Chamblin, both of West Union; one sister, Amanda Fizer of Aberdeen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public funeral is 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public interment will be at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Blue Creek.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.