Defender wins ‘Best Newspaper Design’ award

Staff Report

The 2021 Ohio News Media Association Osman C. Hooper Award winners were announced earlier this month and once a gain, The People’s Defender maintains its position as Adams County’s only award-winning publication. This year, one which no newspaper experienced in recent memory, the Defender won five awards from the ONMA in their awards ceremony, which was held virtually this year.

The contest is named after an important Ohio journalist. When the Ohio News Media Association was established in 1933 as the Ohio Newspaper Association, Osman Hooper was already a significant contributor to the organization. For many years he conducted the annual “Ohio Newspaper Show” which was held as part of the Buckeye Press Association convention in Columbus. At the turn of the century, the Buckeye Press Association, which represented weekly newspaper publishers, and the Associated Ohio Dailies were conducting separate events. ONA’s founding was the result of their merger into a single state trade association.

The People’s Defender was awarded first place in their division in the state of Ohio in the category of “Best Newspaper Design”. The judge’s comments were as follows: “Solid page ones. Nice use of color throughout. Pictures give a nice sense of community. Clear design.”

The Defender also received a first place award for Best News Photo for a protest photo by Jordan Carpenter that accompanied the story “Mending America again”. The judges said, “Excellent moment and layers in the photo to go with the story. It reinforced that all national news is also local news. Well done.”

Defender columnist Denae Jones, whose outstanding work appears twice a month, was awarded Second Place in the Best Original Column category. The judges had this to say about Denae’s work: “Often the simple day-to-day experiences of life that we all take for granted are forgotten. What’s great about Denae Jones is that she memorializes them, turning them into fun-to-read columns that are totally relatable. She’s got a little Erma Bombeck in her and who didn’t love Erma Bombeck?”

Over the past year, the staff at the Defender has taken great pride in the thorough and extensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on our county. In the Coronavirus Coverage category, the Defender received a Third Place award with the judges commenting, “Good coverage of community volunteer and goodwill efforts, with just enough ‘hard news’ to keep people informed.”

Finally, the only high school sports coverage in the county is found in the defender and Sports Editor Mark Carpenter was presented a Third Place award in the category of Best Sports Feature for his “Voices of Disappointment” story released last spring. The judges commented, “Another good piece on the crushing blow of COVID-19. The stories from kids throughout bring it to life.”