Arretta J. Hill, 78, of West Union, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born April 5, 1942 in Rockbridge, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer Eugene and Dovie Arretta Brown Miller.

She was married to Herbert Hill for almost 30 years, who survives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Burford; son, Doug Hill; granddaughter, Holly; grandson, Jamen; and a brother, Dick Miller.

Arretta was an amazing person who only saw the good in people. She was a member and a Sunday School Teacher at the West Union Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Fred Drumm and wife Jody, Ralph Drumm and wife Dorothy, Arretta Butcher, Terry Hill, Michael Hill and wife Debra, Tammy Hill, Darin Hill and Mark Hill and wife Sunshine; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John Miller and wife Mary, Mike Miller ;and a sister, Patty Starkey.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the West Union Church of Christ. Rev. Ron Barker will officiate. Cremation will take place after the services. Arrangements are entrusted to the hompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the West Union Church of Christ.

