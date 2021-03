OPSWA releases All-District lists

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association has released its 2021 All-District Teams for the Southeast District.

Sixteen players from Adams County earned some type of All-District recognition.

Division III Boys

Second Team- Jayden Hesler, North Adams

Third Team- Bransyn Copas, North Adams

Special Mention- Cade Meade, North Adams; Cameron Campbell, West Union; Clayton Jones, West Union

Division IV Boys

First Team- Oakley Burba, Peebles

Second Team- Dawson Mills, Peebles

Special Mention- Hunter White, Peebles

Division III Girls

First Team- DeLaney Harper, North Adams

Third Team- Wylie Shipley, North Adams

Special Mention- Braylie Jones, North Adams

Division IV Girls

First Team- Jacey Justice, Peebles (Co-Player of the Year)

Second Team- Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Lilly Gray, Peebles

Third Team- Payton Johnson, Peebles

Special Mention- Emily Sweeney, Manchester