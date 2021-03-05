By Mark Carpenter

Composure. Desire. Will to win. Talent. Because of all of the preceding traits, the Peebles Lady Indians stand just one win away from a berth in the Division IV Final Four. The Lady Indians faced a Sweet 16 match up with the Berne Union Lady Rockets on March 4, and the combination of composure down the stretch, desire that translated into hustle, a never-give-up attitude,and some pretty good basketball skills, the Peebles girls advanced to the Elite Eight with a thrilling come-from-behind 56-51 victory.

The Lady Indians trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but methodically worked their way back into the game, taking the lead early in the fourth quarter as they claimed their 20th victory of the season against just one loss, and moved to withing one game of the coveted Final Four. Peebles was led by their big three of Jacey Justice, Payton Johnson, and Lilly Gray, who combined for 54 of the team’s 56 points, but have no doubts, the regional semi-final win was a total team effort from every Lady Indian who took the court all the way through the reserves who led the cheers from the bench.

“I’m pretty happy right now,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “I told Jacey earlier to day that we just need to go out and have fun, if we got down not to panic. Berne Union is so long and athletic,they pass the ball so well and I knew we’d struggle with them. We just had to keep our composure and keep throwing our defenses at them and we just couldn’t panic no matter what.”

“We had opportunities, we’d get close and then something odd would happen to us. A couple of calls early didn’t go our way but again it all came back to keeping our composure and taking care of the basketball. We hit our free throws and did what we had to do”

“This group just doesn’t want to lose,” continued the Peebles head coach. “They’re ready to go after it all the time , they’re a fun group, they don’t quit, and they’;; knock you down until the last dog dies.”

The scoring in Thursday night’s battle began when Justice hit an acrobatic reverse layup on an out-of-bounds play a minute and a half into the game, but the Lady Rockets answered with a 7-0 run, keyed by a three-pointer from Emily Blevins, also off an out-of-bounds play . The success of inbounds plays continued when Justice hit a three off a designed play, but Blevins responded with another trey of her own that made it 10-5 Berne Union. A Justice jumper in the final minute of the first quarter cut the Berne Union lead to three after one.

AS the second quarter progressed, it looked like the Lady Rockets were going to run away as they began the second stanza on a 10-2 run, capped with Bella Kline sinking two free throws to make it 20-9. Not to fear, there is no panic in this year’s version of Peebles girls basketball. A basket by Lilly Gray , two more from Justice, a Johnson three-pointer, and another two by Justice fueled an 11-4 run that pulled the Lady Indians within four 1t 24-20. After an old-fashioned three-point play by Blevins, who scored 15 in the first half, a buzz.er-beater by Justice left the Berne Union lead at 27-22 at the intermission.

Hanging right in there, the Lady Indians got baskets from Gray and Marisa Moore on their first two possessions of the third period and those in attendance could be gin to feel the momentum shifting towards the team in red. Back to back buckets by Sophia Kline put the Lady Rockets up 37-30, but that advantage vanished two minutes, A three-pointer by Justice, and four consecutive clutch free throws by Johnson tied the game at 37 apiece. The Lady Rockets temporarily reclaimed the lead when Kline got a stick back at the buzzer, but clearly the fourth quarter was set up to be a Peebles story.

That was definitely the case as the Lady Indians’ momentum carried right over. A free throw from Johnson and a steal and score by Justice gave Peebles their first lead since the first basket of the game. String music from 15 feet out by Justice and a drive and score by Johnson finished off a 7-0 run and put the Lady Indians in front 44-39.

Berne Union answered with two scores to creep back within one but a drive to the bucket by a determined Justice set up what may have been the game’s most important play. After a Berne Union miss, the Lady Indians ended up with the ball to be inbounded from the side near halfcourt. With a five-second call looming, Gray broke open towards the basket and Johnson hit her in stride with a pass that would have made Tom Brady proud. Gray hit the wide-open layup to give her team a 48-43 lead with 2:05 to play.

The Lady Rockets weren’t a #1 seed in the regional semis for no reason, and they weren’t giving up without a fight, A three-pointer by Blevins made it a two-point game with 58 seconds left and the hearts of the Peebles fans skipped a beat when the Lady Indians turned the ball over on their net possession. The Lady Rockets turned that miscue into one of two from the free throw line from Blevins and from that point on, the composure of this Peebles team made the difference,

In the game’s final 32 seconds, the Lady Indians were a clutch 8 for 8 from the foul line, two by Johnson, two by Gray, and the “final four” from Justice. The prolific scoring senior guard hit those final two from the stripe with just two seconds left, setting off a wild celebration on the side of the Lady Indians and their faithful, as their team earned their second Elite Eight trip in three seasons, downing Berne Union by the final count of 56-51.

“We just stopped letting them get the ball inside in the second half,” Coach Justice said. “They like to take the ball down and go and we finally backed off and forced them outside.”

With her undeniable will to win, Jacey Justice led her team with 30 points, a number that led all scorers and also put her within striking distance of the school’s all-time scoring record, currently held by her brother Beau. Johnson and Gray added 12 apiece, going an impressive 11 for 12 from the free throw line between them. Though they didn’t put up big numbers in the scorebook, the contributions of Marisa Moore, Natalee Workman, Summer Bird, and Gabby Cobb cannot be overlooked, especially on the defensive end, a total team win.

Defining “clutch”, the Lady Indians were 15 for 18 from the line in the win.

“I’m so proud of all our kids, it was just a total team effort tonight,” added Coach Justice. “They work hard together and they truly want each other to do well. They’re never going to quit.”

Berne Union ends their season with a record of 24-2 and were ed in scoring by 21 points from Emily Blevins, with Sophia Kline adding 15.

The now 20-1 Lady Indians advance to the Division IV regional championship game on Saturday, March 6, back on the court at Southeastern Ross High School in Chillicothe. With a trip to the Final Four at stake, Peebles will battle the Waterford Lady Wildcats in 1 7 p.m. tip off.

This season’s OHSAA Final Four will be held at UD Arena on the campus of the University of Dayton.

Peebles

7 15 15 19 —56

Berne Union

10 17 12 12 —51

Peebles (56): Moore 1 0-0 2, Justice 12 4-6 30, Johnson 2 7-8 12, Gray 4 4-4 12, Team 19 15-18 36.

B. Union (51); Evans 1 0-0 2, S. Kline 7 1-2 15, Mirgon 4 0-2 6, Blevins 6 6-7 21, B. Kline 2 2-2 7, Team 19 9-13 51.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (3)- Justice 2, Johnson 1

B. Union (4)- B. Kline 1, Blevins 3