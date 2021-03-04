By Mark Carpenter

For the third consecutive season, the Peebles Lady Indians will be part of the Division IV regional tournament, once again sitting just two wins from the OHSAA Final Four. The Indians got to this point by hardly breaking a sweat in their two lopsided district wins, a 59-33 win over Belpre in the semis and then a 66-40 win over Trimble in the district championship game.

For the Peebles girls, up next is a third straight trip to the Division IV regional semi-finals where they will make the long trek to Pickerington North High School where they will face another state-ranked squad, Berne Union, in an 8 p,m. tip off.

Peebles 66 Belpre 30

On Thursday, Feb. 25 the Lady Indians hosted the Division IV district semi-final contest, hosting the Belpre Lady Eagles. The Lady Indians struggled early with the Belpre zone and physical play, but once they got their wheels rolling, it was no contest, pulling away in the second half to post a runaway 59-33 win.

“We just couldn’t get one to roll our way in that first half,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “We kind of panicked a little and got a little rattled, but we finally broke through all that. We were shooting off the first pass, which is something that we normally don’t want to do. Belpre is a big team and they like to bump you around a little bit.”

As they have done most of the season, the Lady Indians got off to a quick start,scoring the game’s first six points, a number that could have been much larger except for the Peebles inability to finish shots close to the rim. Even with that, the Lady Indians used a three-pointer by Payton Johnson and a jumper from Jacey Justice to build a 13-2 advantage, only to see the Lady Eagles score the final seven points of the first quarter to close the gap to 13-9.

Belpre hung around in the second period, even after a jumper by Marisa Moore and two Justice free throws put Peebles up 21-13. The Lady Eagles got a three-point play from Curstin Griffin with 48 seconds left in the half to pull within 23-18 but Justice closed out the half with a three-pointer from the top of the key to send her team to the intermission with an eight-point advantage.

If there was even an inkling of doubt as to which way this game would go, the third quarter put that doubt to rest, mostly due to the work of Payton Johnson, who exploded for 13 third quarter points, as the Lady Indians outscored their visitors 22-7 to turn a close contest into a rout. After three, the Peebles squad was in good shape, leading now, 48-25.

“We switched to the 1-3-1 and our intensity picked up a little bit in that third quarter,” said Coach Justice. “We started to create and push the ball up and down the floor a little more. It

’s a win and we’re happy about, maybe got the ugly one out of the way.”

With the big lead, the Lady Indians slowed the pace down over the final eight minutes, milking the clock as they moved closer to the district finals. Six more points from Justice and four more from Johnson finished off the jib as Peebles advanced with the 59-33 triumph.

The big two of the night were Jacey Justice and Payton Johnson, who combined for 47 points, 25 and 22 respectively. Lilly Gray added 6 points and did her usual bang-up job on the boards and starting the Peebles break.

Belpre finished the season at 10-12 overall and were led in scoring by 12 points from Halee Williams and 9 from Curstin Griffin.

Belpre

9 9 7 8 —33

Peebles

131 13 22 11 —59

Belpre (33): Scott 1 0-2 2, Williams 5 2-7 12, Bush 1 1-2 4, Hutchinson 1 0-0 3, Griffin 4 1-1 9, Jaraucaro 1 1-3 3, Team 13 5-15 22.

Peebles (59): Workman 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 2, Justice 9 6-7 25, Johnson 8 3-4 22, Carroll 0 1-2 1, Gray 2 2-2 6, Bird 0 1-2 1, Team 21 13-17 59.

Three-Point Goals:

Belpre(2)- Bush 1, Hutchinson 1

Peebles (4)- Justice 1, Johnson 3

Peebles 66 Trimble 40

Two days after their convincing win over Belpre, the Lady Indians were finally on the road for a tournament game, traveling on Saturday to Southeastern Ross High School where they faced a familiar foe, one looking for a taste of revenge. In last year’s district championship, Peebles had pulled out an exciting 51-45 comeback victory over the Trimble Lady Tomcats, and the Lady Cats showed up Saturday hoping to avenge that loss and punch their own ticket to the regionals. It didn’t quite work that way.

In control and getting contributions from everyone who hit the court, Peebles was in control from the start and it was the Lady Indians who punched that ticket to the regional tournament, rolling past the Lady Cats by a final score of 66-40.

“I thought our kids came out today and did exactly what we had planned to do,” said Coach Justice. “I thought Summer (Bird) and Natalee (Workman) gave us some great minutes and I didn’t think their guards could handle our guards. We just seemed to be way too quick for them.”

“Defensively, we just didn’t give them any good looks. One of our strengths is our defense and we feed off of that. It was a good win overall, they have a nice, young team over there, but today I thought they looked a little tired. Luckily, we have kids that have pretty good motors.”

Trimble managed to stay within striking distance, trailing just 6-5 at the 3:47 mark of the first quarter, but two free throws by Payton Johnson and two buckets from Jacey Justice made it 12-5 and the Lady Indians were never really challenged after that, Two baskets off the bench from Summer Bird sparked the Peebles girls to a 16-7 lead after one period.

A three-pointer from Trimble’s Laikyn Imler brought the Lady Cats within 18-12, but a later 10-0 Peebles run capped by a Justice trey and Johnson put back, stretched the lead to 31-14 as the Lady Indians seemed to run the court and shoot layups at will. By the time that halftime rolled around, Peebles was firmly in control, in front 35-20.

Though the tone of the game in the first half was all Peebles, the Lady Indians made that point more emphatic in the third quarter. Leading 38-24, the Lady Indians slammed the proverbial door with another big run, this time 12-1, and including two buckets from Lilly Gray, to double up on the Lady Cats at 50-25.

After a basket by Trimble’s Emily Calentine, the Lady Indians continued to roll, scoring six straight, baskets by Gray and Marisa Moore plus Justice nailing a trio of free throws when she was fouled attempting a shot from beyond the arc. The third quarter came to an end with Peebles leading 57-31.

As they had in their district semi-final victory, all the Lady Indians had to do for the final eight minutes was take the air out and two more baskets from Justice, one from Gray, one from Natalee Workman, and a free throw by Gracey Rowland put the finishing touches on a third consecutive district championship, thus another trip to the regional tournament for the Peebles girls.

In the win over Trimble, Jacey Justice led all scorers, hitting her season average by scoring 31 points, with Payton Johnson scoring 14 and going 10 for 12 from the free throw line. Lilly Gray added 8 and Summer Bird 6 for the three-time defending district champs.

Trimble was led by 13 points from Brianna Osborne.

The 19-1 Lady Indians now head to the Division IV regional tourney,part of the state’s Sweet 16, where they will again be two wins away from the Final Four. They will begin that quest on Thursday night when t hey will battle state-ranked Berne Union at Pickerington North High School. Two years ago, the Lady Indians made it to the Elite Eight where they fell to Shadyside and last year they were eliminated by Portsmouth Notre Dame in the regional semis. On Thursday night, they will attempt to leave those memories behind.

Trimble

7 13 11 9 –40

Peebles

16 19 22 9 –66

Trimble (40): Beha 1 3-6 5, Calentine 1 0-0 2, Hardy 0 0-1 0, Imler 3 0-0 7, Osborne 4 2-2 13, Young 3 0-0 7, Six 2 2-4 6, Team 14 7-13 40.

Peebles (66): Workman 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 2, Justice 13 4-5 31, Rowland 0 1-2 1, Cobb 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 10-12 14, Gray 4 0-0 8, Bird 3 0-0 6, Team 25 15-19 66.

Three-Point Goals:

Trimble (5)- Imler 1, Osborne 3, Young 1

Peebles (1)- Justice 1