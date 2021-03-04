The combination of late February snow and ice plus early March rains led to flooding conditions in many low-lying areas around Adams County and along the Ohio River. The photo above, taken on Thursday, March 4, shows some of the flooding conditions along Rte. 52 in Manchester, with the Dairy Bar being unaccessible due to the high water. Those waters covered parts of the highway by Thursday morning but the forecast is for the river to begin receding. (Photo by Terry Rigdon