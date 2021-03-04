Home News Old Man River pays another visit News Old Man River pays another visit March 4, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The combination of late February snow and ice plus early March rains led to flooding conditions in many low-lying areas around Adams County and along the Ohio River. The photo above, taken on Thursday, March 4, shows some of the flooding conditions along Rte. 52 in Manchester, with the Dairy Bar being unaccessible due to the high water. Those waters covered parts of the highway by Thursday morning but the forecast is for the river to begin receding. (Photo by Terry Rigdon View Comments West Union snow enter location 29.8 ° F 30.5 ° 29.8 ° 90 % 2.1mph 100 % Fri 38 ° Sat 48 ° Sun 51 ° Mon 59 ° Tue 60 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023