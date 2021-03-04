By Ashley McCarty

The North Adams High School Academic Team is on their way to regional competition this year.

The NAHS Academic Team has competed in regionals five times, with this team going to regionals three years consecutively. Last year, regionals were canceled due to COVID-19.

“It’s a competitive team that competes in academic game]. There’s basically three rounds that we play. One round is a little like Jeopardy, one is an alphabet round, and the last one is a lightning round that we play that we play at the end of the match. We start out the match with a team round; the captain gets to give the answers and we take turns. You can steal a question if the other team doesn’t get it. We also have what we call an alphabet round — and there’s 20 questions in each of these rounds — and every answer begins with the same letter of the alphabet. It’s a wide array of topics, and then we have the lighting round at the end. That involves speed; whoever rings in gets first gets it, and anyone can ring in. There’s four people that play at a time per team that play against one other team,” said NAHS Social Studies Teacher and Academic Team Coach Darryl Porter.

The academic team is formed of student volunteers, which are acquired either by teacher recruitment or at a student’s own volition.

“To advance to regionals, the team has to win the Southern Hills Athletic Conference competition. In our region you have to win the league. Or, you have to win the tournament, but we haven’t had the tournament in the last couple of years,” said Porter.

A team must win a league, tournament, or bracket that has at least six different high schools. This must be an initial bracketing and cannot be an afternoon re-bracket.

“At Regionals, teams compete in the same format, except they use NAQT questions which look different than what we use in our league, but it’s the same basic format. It’s a one day competition, and whoever comes out the winner of the day goes on to the state competition,” said Porter.

The NAHS Academic Team will be competing against 96 teams in regionals statewide, 16 in each particular region. The top two teams out of each of the six regionals will qualify for state competition.

“I’m really excited. This is a great opportunity for them. They deserve it, they’ve worked hard,” said Porter.

Jessie Crawford, senior, joined the academic team because she’s always loved learning.

“So, I thought that challenging myself to answer these questions and work as a team would be a great way to further my knowledge in different areas,” she said.

While two years ago their team attended regionals, this year is more special because she’s a senior.

“We were able to compete last year and made it, but we weren’t able to compete because of COVID-19. But, this year it means more because it’s my senior year. I’ve been on the team for four years, and it definitely means more this year because we’re hoping to progress further than regionals,” said Crawford.

Crawford is adamant that her team has a shot to go to state.

“I think we have a shot, and I think we will do a great job if we have a good day,” she said.

Carson Chaney, junior, found himself drawn to the academic team by his peers.

“I had a few friends who were on the academic team, and it sounded like fun, so I just decided to show up to a couple of practices. I ended up sticking with it,” said Chaney.

Chaney is excited to go to regionals, and hopes his team does well. He is confident his team will win and go to state.

Senior Preston Grooms found himself joining the academic team for the mental competition.

“We have a bunch of other sports that people can play, but the academic team allows an opportunity for mental competition, something that I think we’re lacking that I really enjoy. I like the competitive nature of it. Of course, it’s not as obviously intense as it is out in the court, or the field, but I have a lot of fun competing and trying to win. I also like expanding. I get to learn a lot of new things that I wouldn’t have learned if it wasn’t for the academic team,” said Grooms.

Grooms is excited to go to regionals.

“This will be our third year in a row. We didn’t do well our first year, and we didn’t get to go last year because it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Hopefully this year I want to at least win a couple of games — hopefully win the whole thing — but I think we’ve improved a lot. We have a lot of younger talent that I think we have a chance at regionals, maybe even go to state,” said Grooms.

While he can’t say that they will advance to state, he certainly hopes they do.

“We have a good mix of upperclassmen, the other seniors and me, and we also have good underclassmen who I think will give us a chance to do better and improve at the very least to win it,” said Grooms.

This year, regionals will be held at Little Miami High School in Morrow, Ohio, on April 17.