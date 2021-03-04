News Release

Youth interested in joining Adams County 4-H and exhibiting their 4-H project work or animals at the 2021 Adams County or Ohio State Fairs must enroll as a 4-H member before March 15 by logging in at https://oh.4honline.com. This is an extended deadline from the annual Feb. 15 date to allow families extra time to enroll while navigating the current challenges. Additional information on joining 4-H and Ohio 4-H Family Guides are available from the Extension office or at adams.osu.edu.

More than 600 Adams County youth ages five and in kindergarten through age 18 as of Jan. 1 are expected to enroll in one of the county’s 26 active 4-H community clubs this spring. The clubs are led by more than 125 screened and trained adult volunteer advisors who spend countless hours each year supporting 4-H members in their project work, working with clubs to complete fund raisers and community service projects, completing organizational tasks, such as enrollment and fair entries, and so much more.

As they enroll in the program, members ages eight and in third grade or age nine in any grade through age 18 will sign up for one or more 4-H projects. More than 200 different projects are available, on a wide variety of topics. Youth may learn to select, feed, care for, show, and market their cattle, lambs, goats, hogs, poultry, or rabbits; they may learn about genetics and selection as they work with breeding animals; they may learn to train and show their dogs or horses; or they may learn and practice woodworking, food preparation, clothing construction, archery, veterinary science, or a wide variety of other skills.

The highlight of the 4-H year for many youth and their families is exhibiting their completed project work or animals at the annual Adams County Fair, scheduled this year for Sunday, July 11 through Saturday, July 17. At the fair, youth and their families provide care for their animals, participate in project judgings and special events and contests, and receive recognition for their many accomplishments.

To find a 4-H club in your community or for more information about any aspect of the Adams County 4-H Youth Development Program, contact Kristy Watters via email at watters.92@osu.edu, call OSU Extension Adams County at (937) 544-2339, or visit the website at http://adams.osu.edu. Act today to find a club near you well in advance of the March 15 enrollment deadline.

4-H, the positive youth development program of The Ohio State University, is open to all eligible youth without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability.