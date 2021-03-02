By Mark Carpenter

Capping off a very successful 2020-21 season, two young student-athletes from West Union High School had the honor of competing in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state meet on Feb. 22 and 23 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

After winning the Southwest District championship, WUHS freshman Scotlyn Adams, in the 106 division, went 2-2 at the state tournament, missing placing in the top five by one match. According to Coach Michael Felts, Adams had very solid wins over opponents from Eastlake North and Thomas Harvey, but suffered two losses to the eventual fourth and fifth place finishers in the state.

“I could not be more proud of Scotlyn,” said Felts. “She wrestled very well and it’s a tough tournament with girls from all size schools competing together.”

Also competing at state from WUHS was Celina Nickell, wrestling in the 235 division. Nickell started the Sunday portion of the tourney well, winning her first two matches with first period pins over opponents from John Glenn and Miami East. In her semi-final match, she lost to the defending state champion and in the finals for third or fourth place, Nickell also lost but finished on the podium, fourth in the state.

“Overall the weekend was very positive for our team,” added Coach Felts. “We finished tied for 19th out of 104 teams and the girls and I spoke about having an all-girls team next year. I hope we can expand our numbers we had this year to 10 or more girls. Our girls are very excited to wrestle this off season and all of them are hungry to do better next season. I love that about them. They are not willing to settle just to be good around southeast Ohio, their goals are much higher than that.”