Lady Devils ‘feed the fire’ from the start, rout Adena to move to Division III district finals

By Mark Carpenter

For the past couple of seasons, the motto for the North Adams Lady Devils basketball program has been “Feed the Fire”. In Wednesday night’s Division III district semi-final game with Adena, the Lady Devils had that fire very well nourished.

Playing on their home floor for the final time this season, Coach Rob Davis and his squad were “on fire” from the opening tip off, smothering Adena with their halfcourt trapping defense and shooting lights out in the first half to roll to a surprisingly easy 58-38 win over the Lady Warriors, who came into the contest sporting an impressive 18-3 record.

For the Lady Devils, it was one of their best all-around performances of the season and it came at a good time, as the win advanced them to the Division III district championship game for the second consecutive season.

“The first three and a half quarters tonight were about as good as we can get,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis. “I couldn’t be more pleased with our girls.”

The North Adams girls established their dominance in quick fashion in Wednesday’s win, scoring on their first four possessions, and taking a 10-0 lead just two minutes into the game, The early run included a pair of three-point goals, one by Karissa Buttelwerth to open the scoring parade, and the other by Marah Call to close the spurt. Adena finally got on the board at the 5:20 mark on a three-pointer from Makaela Lovely, but it was fairly evident by that point that the night was going to belong to the host team, as the Lady Warriors had no answer for the intense defensive pressure from the home team.

“Our pressure worked tonight and got us easy shots, and we finished those shots,” said Coach Davis. “I thought about playing them full court man but our halfcourt worked really well and I think we wore them down. We used a lot of players tonight and all our players performed their roles, they’re so unselfish.”

Leading 12-6 later in the first quarter, the Lady Devils exploded again, a Braylie Jones three-ball from the corner followed by a nice drive and left-handed lay-in by Keetyn Hupp made it 17-6, and then Jones sent back to the corner for an encore and another three from the same spot and the rout was on.

The Lady Warriors got a trey from Caelan Miller to close to within 20-10, but the Lady Devils went long distance again, this time dialed up by Wylie Shipley, and took a 23-10 advantage into the second period.

After the quick break, the North Adams hot streak continued, as they tallied the seven points of the second quarter, running the floor at will, with baskets from Call, Shipley, DeLaney Harper, and a Laney Ruckel free throw that put the Lady Devils up 30-10. A later basket by Buttelwerth, followed by a steal by Sierra Kendall that resulted in an easy score for Hupp, and finally a Shipley three-ball that made it 39-17 at halftime, very much pleasing the congregated North Adams faithful.

With such a comfortable lead, the second half became more of a slow down, take care of the ball, and run the clock half for the home team. Even in that mode, the Lady Devils were able to add to their lead in the third quarter, due mostly to some hard work inside by Harper. Early in the third, the North Adams senior blocked a shot on one end, then scored on the other end, and then on two consecutive possessions, she grabbed offensive boards, and threw in acrobatic over her head reverse layups. The third quarter closed with the home team rolling along with a 55-29 lead.

The slow down really took effect over the final eight minutes, as the North Adams offense only produced one score, a Marah Call three-pointer at the 6:40 mark. Usually going over six minutes in the final period of game spells doom, but not when you have already doubled up on your opponent. Adena did score the game’s final nine points, but it had little effect other than making the finals core seem close than the game probably every was, as the Lady Devils coasted back to the district finals with the 20-point victory.

DeLaney Harper led the winners with 16 points, 10 of those coming in her big third quarter effort. Harper also made it a double double by hauling down 12 rebounds. Karissa Buttelwerth scored 9 for the Lady Devils and a balanced attack saw Wylie Shipley, Braylie Jones, and Marah Call all add 8 points apiece.

Adena was led by 15 points from Emma Garrison.

The tournament showdown that everyone has anticipated will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. At Hillsboro High School. For the third time this season, the Lady Devils will match up with the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, this time with the Division III district title at stake. The two teams met last year in the regional semi-finals with North Adams coming out on top and the Lady Devils will be looking to take two of three from Eastern for the second consecutive season and advance to the state’s Sweet 16.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s a shame we can’t pack the house on both sides like we usually would,” said Coach Davis. “We know each other inside out, we just have to come out and match their intensity.

Adena

10 7 12 9 –38

North Adams

23 16 16 3 –58

Adena (38): Miller 1 1-2 4, Williams 0 2-2 2, 1 1-4 3, Foglesong 3 1-1 7, M. Lovely 3 0-0 7, Garrison 5 3-4 15, Team 13 8-13 38.

N. Adams (58): Hupp 3 0-0 6, Kendall 1 0-0 2, Shipley 3 0-0 8, Buttelwerth 4 0-0 9, Jones 3 0-0 8, Call 3 0-0 8, Ruckel 0 1-2 1, Harper 7 2-2 16, Team 24 2-4 58.

Three-Point Goals:

Adena (4)- Garrison 2, Miller 1, Lovely 1

N. Adams (7)- Shipley 2, Call 2, Jones 2, Buttelwerth 1