Indians make it a four-peat of sectional titles

By Mark Carpenter

For the fourth consecutive season, the Peebles Indians boys varsity basketball squad will be making an appearance in the Division IV district tournament. There’s no trip to the Convo this time, but the season stays alive after the Indians knocked off South Gallia 67-50 on Saturday, Feb. 27 in the sectional championship game, played on the home floor at Peebles.

Saturday’s match up featured the #7 seeded Indians in their first tourney outing, and the #10 seeded Rebels, who had defeated Sciotoville East in their sectional opener to earn the trip to Peebles. The game was a tight one for a half, but Peebles pulled away in the second half to post a 67—50 win and cut down the nets for that fourth consecutive sectional crown.

The Indians got scoring contributions from five different players in the first quarter on Saturday, and actually trailed the Rebels 14-13 after that opening eight minutes of action. But it was the second stanza that turned the tide on favor of the home team, due to some red-hot shooting from senior Oakley Burba, who would finish the night with a game-high 29 points.

With South Gallia up 20-18 early in the second period, a Burba three-pointer gave the lead to the Indians and they never gave it back. Burba hit a trio of treys in that second stanza and Dawson Mills added another as Peebles led at halftime, 33-26.

The Indians only managed nine points in the third quarter, but their defense made up for that by allowing the Rebels just three over the eight-minute span. That left Peebles with a 42-29 advantage as the game moved to the final period.

In that final period, it was the combination of Burba and big man Easton Wesley that led the Indians to a 20-point lead at one point. Wesley scored six in the fourth quarter, while Burba fired in eight as the home team got to celebrate on their home court, ready to prepare for a trip back to the district tournament.

Burba’s 29 led the way for the winners, with Mills adding 14 and Wesley 12.

Normally, Indian Nation would be excited about a trip to the Ohio University Convocation Center for the district semis but in this year’s tourney, the Convo will remain empty. Instead, the Indians will face the uphill battle of playing the district semi-final game on the home floor of the #2 seeded Trimble Tomcats. That contest is set for Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. with a trip to the district finals at stake.

South Gallia

14 13 3 20 —50

Peebles

13 20 9 25 —67

S. Gallia (50): Saunders 0 1-2 1, Mahe 3 5-9 13, Ours 2 0-0 4, Small 2 0-0 4, Hammond 10 0-0 21, Saber 0 1-2 1, Combs 3 0-0 6, Team 20 7-13 50.

Peebles (67): Mills 4 5-5 14, White 4 0-2 8, Burba 12 1-1 29, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Porter 1 0-0 2, Wesley 5 2-4 12, Team 23 8-12 67.

Three-Point Goals:

S. Gallia (3)- Mahe 2, Hammonds 1

Peebles (5)- Mills 1, Burba 4