By Ashley McCarty

Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education met virtually on Feb. 22 to discuss scholarship funds, refinancing, and a security grant.

A motion by board member Judy Campbell to approve the agenda was seconded by board member Gay Lynn Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by board member David Riley to approve the minutes of the January 25, 2021 regular meeting and the minutes of the Feb. 9, 2021 workshop was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to accept the Treasurer’s report was seconded by board member Rick Davis, the board agreed.

“We’re seven months into the school year. The finance committee did not get to meet in person, but we had an e-mail exchange and went over the financial statements. We feel we are right on projection for where our estimates were this time of the year given the ongoing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the grants that have come in associated with helping us with funding on the expenses for that pandemic,” said Treasurer Brian Switzer.

Switzer reported that the agenda contained an agreement to integrate counseling services at the Adams County Christian School.

“We have a letter from the Winchester Alumni [about scholarship funding]; this had been tabled from a 2017 meeting. Our lawyers reviewed it. There’s some question about what should be done, what can be done. Our lawyers advice was that if the board passed the resolution, the current association could change the way the scholarships are funded. The current scholarships are funded by interest earnings only — there are none in the economy. Interest rates are nonexistent. [They’ve requested for] the board of Adams County [to be] custodian for the scholarship, and to allow them to award one $1,500 scholarship each year for the next approximately 34 years at which point the scholarship fund will have been exhausted,” said Switzer.

Board President Charlie Bess clarified that this issue had been tabled in 2017 due to a conflict from the Winchester Alumni Association’s board.

“There was some disagreement in that board as to how things should be handled. They came to us for advice, and as Mr. Switzer stated, we checked on it for them and were advised that that board would make a final decision and then present to us. So, they are back to us to present again, but they’ve all come to consensus for the arrangements for the scholarship,” said Bess.

Riley asked if the counseling for the Christian School was a renewal or a new contract.

“This is actually a new service that they are asking for. They had a meeting with the ODE Consultant Ken Taylor from Columbus that is in charge of this area, and they are recognizing that in the pandemic and in just the way society is today, that they’ve never offered counseling services for their children but they see the need. So, they’re starting off on an hourly basis with the Hope House, just initial contact to see how many children would actually utilize talking to a counselor. In the future years, if they see that the children are benefiting, they will probably increase the hours. This is a new service for the Adams County Christian School,” said Swtizer.

Riley asked how they would fund that.

“The state of Ohio provides them funding per pupil. We are the custodian, it is booked on our financial books as Fund 401 Auxiliary Services, and there’s a specific list of items that you can spend this money on. It’s used for educational materials, textbooks, Chromebooks and services for their students. It’s under services for their students that the counseling falls,” said Switzer.

In the previous board meeting held Jan. 25, the board passed a resolution to refinance the debt on the elementary schools.

“As a follow-up to the last board meeting where the board authorized me to submit for the refinancing of our bid of our outstanding debt for the elementary schools, seven banks bid on the refinancing. We have a closing scheduled for March 11. The initial projections performed by our bond council and our advisory that we hired to do this is the taxpayers of Adams County will see a minimum of $305,000 in interest savings over the life of this debt. We will know the exact amount and we will craft an article for the newspaper after we have that March 11 closing. But, they’re guaranteeing a minimum right now of at least $305,000 in savings for our citizens,” said Switzer.

In the Superintendent’s report, Superintendent Richard Seas touched on House Bill 67.

“The question is, do we do state testing? It’s House Bill 67, and one of the sponsors is actually [Rep. of Ohio’s 99th District] Adam Bird. Adam Bird was the superintendent at New Richmond Exempted Village School District. So, it’s nice to see somebody in Columbus that has the perspective of where we are and what’s going on. The bill states that they would waive state testing requirements from 2021 school year, and require the Ohio Department of Education to seek a federal waiver for testing. The amendment would permit for the 2021 school year the flexibility for schools to use final course grades in lieu of an end-of-course exam to satisfy the requirements of a High School diploma. I’m not sure what state testing would show us at this point, although we’re probably better than most. I know we’re coming out of some calamity days due to weather, but just by being in person, we’ve been able to reach I think many of our kids better than others,” said Seas.

In the Jan. 25 meeting, House Bill 409 regarding temporary substitute teacher qualifications. House Bill 409 states that it will allow an individual to be employed as a substitute teacher according to the district’s own education requirements and standard licensure minimum qualifications otherwise required in current law.

The district will recognize an Associate’s Degree or equivalent hours for a person to be a substitute teacher for the fiscal year 2021 school year, or until school is dismissed in June.

“I know at the last board meeting [Human Resources Director] Greg [Grooms] reported on the [new temporary] substitute [requirements]. That’s been going well for us, we have been able to pick up some people to help us with that. But understand, that’s a one and done. So, the way it was written up in House Bill 409, that comes to an end this school year,” said Seas.

Seas briefly touched on Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement from his press conference on Feb. 9 to create extended learning plans for students by April 1, 2021.

“Under security, we have one item, and that is about the Ohio School Safety Training grant that [Mike] Parker and [Tom] Putnam spoke to us about at our workshop [on Feb. 9]. That is an opportunity for us to have some additional training for our safety staff and something that we’re happy to take advantage of. The more they know, the safer our builds are, and the safer our staff and students. Thank you to the treasury department and Mr. Parker and Mr. Putnam for pulling together and getting that grant for us,” said Bess.

SRO Mark Brewer had been an integral part of the grant, as well.

A motion by Bess to accept the Ohio School Safety Training grant for the amount of $19,225.64 was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to approve personnel business was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to enter into executive session was seconded by David, the board agreed. The reason for the executive session was kept confidential.

With no more business before the board, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.