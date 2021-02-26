Nancy Ruth Bowling-Fisher, 85, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 14, 1935 in Bluefield, West Virginia, daughter of the late James Harvey and Cynthia Matilda Repass Bowling. She was the widow of the late Seldon Solomon Fisher, who passed away in 2011. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, James Hampton and Jed Eric Fisher; brother, Joseph Paul Bowling and sons-in-law, Jay G. Hallgarth and Eric Robert Sundeen.

Nancy was the organist for the former Manchester Presbyterian Church for many years. She proudly received her education from King College in Bristol, Tennessee and earned her Master’s Degree from Marshall. She taught English and French at Manchester and West Union Schools as well as a few other school districts and colleges. Nancy also had several articles and stories published in several newspapers and magazines.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Nelle Fisher, Ruth Anita Fisher, Seldon Andrew (Debbie) Fisher, Aimee Jeanette Sundeen, Julie Love (Gary) Wilkinson, and Laura Rachel Fisher-Grose; grandchildren, Nicholas Fisher, Nathan (Misty) Fisher, Grace (Patrick) Gunderson, Jason and Andrew Hallgarth, Sophie Hannah Fisher, Erin and Ian Sundeen, Solomon and Ezekiel Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Alex and Vincent Fisher and Humphrey Gunderson; brother, Benjamin Dwight Bowling; sister, Esther Jean Hammond and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Fisher.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the New Beginnings Church in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

During the visitation and funeral, face masks and social distancing rules will apply

