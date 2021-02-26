Leonard “Jack” Hilterbran, 90 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Hospice of Cincinnati at Anderson Inpatient Care Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jack was born in Adams County, Ohio, on Oct. 23, 1930, the son of the late Laten and Annie (Swayne) Hilterbran. +

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Fonetta (Mullins) Hilterbran, who passed away on Feb. 14, 2021; a son, Rodney Hilterbran; a grandchild, Cassie Mootz; six brothers; and eight sisters,.

Jack is survived by his son, Randy (Diana) Hilterbran of Peebles; and his daughter, Sue (Glen) Mootz of Peebles; a grandson, Mark Stone; three great-grandsons, Sean Stone, Jake Stone, and Thomas (TJ) Stone; and by a great, great-granddaughter, Ava. Jack also leaves behind nine sisters.

Private funeral services for Jack will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the convenience of the family, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

