James Richard Ulery Jr., age 31 years of Trotwood, Ohio passed away Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021. James was born April 6, 1989 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Emily (Price) Ulery and the late James Richard Ulery Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Emily Ulery of West Union; two daughters, Jasmine and Eva Ulery of Hillsboro; two sons, Gabriel and James Ulery of Hillsboro; two sisters, Sarah Colvin and Eric of West Union and Kara Ulery of West Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be the day of the service from noon to 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign James’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.