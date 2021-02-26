Evelyn Mae Grooms, 80 years of age, of the Cherry Fork community of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Eagle Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Union, Ohio.

Evelyn was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 14, 1940, the daughter of the late William and Elsie (Bausch) Iftner.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Grooms, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Work of Cherry Fork. Evelyn will be missed by her grandchildren, James and Jenna.

Funeral services for Evelyn will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. The ceremony will be officiated by Norene Behm. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Evelyn’s name to the Humane Society of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Homes.

