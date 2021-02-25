MHS great Mickey Wells passes away at the age of 79

By Mark Carpenter

The list is extensive of great athletes to pass through the Adams County high schools and one of those names on that list will always be Manchester’s Mickey Wells. Wells, who was a multi-sport athlete in his days at Manchester and then went on to a very successful college coaching career, passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 79.

A 1959 graduate of Manchester High School, Wells starred in basketball and track and field for the Greyhounds,before spending one semester at Miami University before transferring to Morehead State. At MSU, he was part of the basketball and track teams, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1964 and a Master’s Degree in 1966.

Besides serving as Director of Intramurals at Morehead, Wells also became the winningest women’s basketball coach in school history, 156 years in a tenure that lasted from 1975-1984, and was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. The coaching tree continued in the Wells family as his son Kelly led the Mason County Royals to a Kentucky state championship and then coached 13 seasons ta Pikeville.

Those who competed against Mickey Wells while he was at Manchester remember him as “intense”, “competitive”, and “extremely athletic”. At the time, there were seven high school sin Adams County and at Locust Grove, Gary Browning recalls his meetings on the hardwood with Wells.

“I played against Mickey from the seventh grade on,” said Browning. “I always had to guard him and I made him an All-Star. He was a great leaper with long arms and legs and was tough to guard on the baseline. He ran the floor very well and was a good shot blocker. He had one of the sharpest elbows I ever guarded and he played you very physical. He was one of the best players I ever played against.”

Some of the fiercest battles took place between West Union and Manchester and the Dragons’ John T. Lafferty remembers competing against Wells.

“Mickey and I played against each other all four years of high school,” said Lafferty. “At that time there was quite a rivalry between Manchester and West Union but Mickey always displayed good sportsmanship. He was tall and a very good jumper. It took every bit of my energy to guard him, he was an exceptional ball player.

Research in the Defender archives revealed that the Dragons and Greyhounds played three times in the 1958-59 season, Wells’ senior year. The two regular season meetings went to the Greyhounds,-49 and 72-58, but even with Wells scoring 21 points, the Dragons got revenge in the county tournament, ousting the Hounds 50-36.

Growing up in Manchester three years younger than Wells, Frank Roush, brother of NASCAR legend Jack Roush, recalls many of Mickey’s athletic exploits.

“I was a freshman when Mickey was a senior and we always went to see him play,” said Roush. “He was a very intense player, the best in our area. His quickness and leaping ability also carried over to his track and field accomplishments. He was in the high jump and the long jump as you’d guess.”

“I’ve been involved in a lot of basketball over the years and Mickey will always stand out. He didn’t get the publicity that other players got, and he was just a tremendous athlete and a tremendous individual, as competitive as he was on the court, he was also tender and fun to be around off the court.”

“I never visualized Mickey as a girls’ coach, we didn’t have girls athletics in high school back then,” Roush continued. “Mickey was so intense, I don’t think he even saw a gender on the floor, he coached as if they were just ball players. His record shows his ability.”

My brother picked Mickey up a few times and took him to some NASCAR races, pick him up in his airplane and fly to the races.”

“Mickey never forgot where he came from,” added Roush’s wife Sheila. “When kids from Adams County wanted to go to college and needed any kind of support, financially or emotionally, Mickey was there to help them. He would find jobs for these students and help them however he could.”

“When I was assistant principal at West Union and on numerous occasions I would have a prospective student for Morehead that I thought needed some guidance, I would call Mickey and tell him the situation and more often than not that student ended up in Mickey’s dorm as he and his wife Doris were dorm monitors at MSU,” said Frank. “He always paid special attention to Adams County.”

Probably the most infamous Mickey Wells coaching story involves the incident where he punched referee Joe Pike during a game in Lexington, immortalized in the Jan. 3, 1981 New York Tines with the headline, “Coach considers quitting after striking a referee”. and making the front page of the Lexington Herald Leader.

The story has been told hundreds of times and one of those times was when Mickey was sitting in the living room of another Manchester legend, Coach Fred Edgington. Edgington’s son Donnie remembers listening as Wells explained the incident in detail, even as far as the two state troopers who escorted Wells from the gym then not allowing him to use the restroom for fear he might cause more trouble.

According to all accounts, Mickey later received communication from Indiana coach Bobby Knight, “saying something to the effect that Wells had done what Knight had always wanted to do. “

And by the way, he didn’t resign.