Kelly Mason, 59, of Mt, Orab, Ohio, formerly of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday Feb. 20, 2021.

Kelly was born July 30 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Ermaleen Mason (White) and Adrian Mason.

Kelly is survived by his life partner Patricia (Patty) Mason; children, Ryan (Ashley) Mason of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Jarrod Mason of Peebles, Ohio; grandchildren Lauryn, Peyton, Brynley, Adria, and Bodhi Mason; brothers, Lonnie (Pam) Mason of West Union, Ohio, Jay (Alicia) Mason of West Union, Ohio and Mick Mason of Manchester, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by his infant son, James Mason; sister, Barbara Mason; and niece Jennifer Applegate.

A small private ceremony will be held for immediate family at the Trinity Cremation Center on Tuesday March 2, 2021.