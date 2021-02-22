Wren Mayo, age 63, of Manchester, Ohio, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at The Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky.

Wren was born April 14, 1957 in Hammond, Indiana. He was preceded in death by parents, Alonzo Lewis and Jacquelynn June Buller; one brother, Luke Mayo; and one infant son, Luke Mayo.

Wren is survived by loving wife, Marcia Mayo of Manchester; two sons, Lee (Jessica) Mayo of Michigan and Aaron (Millie) Mattix of South Carolina; three daughters, Loni (Paul) Lockaby of Michigan, Casaundra (Phil) Cassel of Ohio, and Jody (Tony) Darling of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

There will be no services. Mr. Mayo will be cremated.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.