Lester F. Colvin, age 71 years of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Lester was born March 29, 1949 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Harold and Mable (Cooper) Colvin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joan Colvin, and two sons, Ryan and Dwayne Colvin.

Survivors include two sisters, Betty Ward of Winchester, Ohio and Audrey Case of Peebles, Ohio; two brothers, Vernon Colvin of Otway, Ohio and Charles Colvin of Blue Creek, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Ryan Colvin, Kyler Colvin, and Megan Colvin.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Roger Boling officiating. Burial will follow in the Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon – 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Lester’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.