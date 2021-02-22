Daniel R. Turner, 74 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Dan was born in Ellijay, Georgia, on April 22, 1946, the son of the late Claude and Bess Evelyn (Mauk) Turner. Dan retired from teaching at Southern State Community College and he also worked as a certified public accountant.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his stepson, Johnny Savage and by his father-in-law, Ernie Barnes.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Barnes) Turner, whom he married on Jan. 20, 1990. Dan is also survived by his son, Claude Turner of Peebles; and his daughter, Alison Dunn of Peebles; as well as his mother-n-law, Edith Barnes of Peebles; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Barnes of Peebles. Dan will be missed by his five grandchildren, Kain Turner, Raymond Dunn, Brooke Dunn Tolle, Elizabeth Wolfe, and Johnny Wolfe.

Graveside funeral services for Dan will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Steve Zinser. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Feb. 25, 2021, from noon until the time of the services at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Military graveside services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dan’s name to the Peebles Public Library, 157 High Street, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

