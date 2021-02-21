Edward Joseph Henschen Sr., 78, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born Sept. 15, 1942 in Cincinnati, son of the late Walter and Luella Buettner Henschen. He was the widower to his loving wife, Judith K. Goodwin Henschen, who passed away in 2019. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly; his son, James; sister, Bev Anderson; and a brother, Ronald.

He is survived by his son, Edward (Terra Rigdon) Henschen Jr.; grandchildren, Corey (Ashley) Henschen, Abby, Kaleb, Kymbria, Karli and Kloe Henschen; great-grandchildren, Kynslee and Crew Henschen; brother, Mike (Bonnie) Henschen; sisters, Carol, Donna, and Diane Henschen; daughter-in-law, Amy Henschen; as well as his beloved K-9 friend, Dozer.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon, until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb, 23, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester with pastor Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Face masks and social distancing rules will apply.

