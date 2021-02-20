Willa Dean Rivers (pronounced Rye-vers), age 72, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Monday, Feb. 15,2021 at Hospice of Hamilton. Willa was born Feb. 12, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell Delbert and Nellie (Markuell) Rivers; son, Patrick Dean Rivers; two brothers, Lowell Robert Rivers and Richard Nace; and one brother-in-law, Joe Lee Easter.

She is survived by one daughter, Courtny Erin Rivers of Trenton; one son, Brandon Keith Rivers of Cincinnati; one grandson, Aaron Gabriel Newman of Trenton; two sisters, Carolyn Sue Easter of Stout and Patricia Ann (Daniel) Hardyman of Georgetown; one brother, Larry Joe Rivers (Carol) of Cincinnati; six nephews, John (Crystal) Easter of Stout, Nathan (Angela) Hardyman of Georgetown, Zachary Hardyman of Georgetown, Joseph (Maria) Rivers of Cincinnati, Jacob and Joshua Rivers of Cincinnati; two great nephews, Hunter Howard and Aiden Hardyman; and three great nieces, Haley Howard and Madelyn Easter and Alexis Hardyman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Starfire University, 530 Oaklawn Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

The public visitation is 1from 2 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb,, 23 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home with Pastor Eugene Kitchen officiating.

The public interment is at the Manchester Cemetery..

Due to COVID-19 Regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.