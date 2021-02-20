Rickie Smith, age 60, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. He was born April 20, 1960 in Georgetown. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eva Marie Smith; parents, William Everett Burris and Stella (Wilmoth) Gaffin; grandparents, Roy and Trollie Wilmoth and Perry and Mary Burris; one sister, Sandy Fields; one nephew, Ricky Francis; and one brother-in-law, David “Catman” Francis.

Rick is survived by four children, Eugene “OJ” (Delena) Day of Cincinnati, Katherine “Sissy” Day, Dennis “TJ” Day and Eva Marie Smith Davis, all of Manchester; one sister, Melinda Evans; five brothers, Robin Lynn (Barbara) Smith, Eddie Smith, Everett William Burris, Donald Gene (Julie) Burris and Billy Joe Gaffin; 14 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rickie worked in the masonry field until a serious accident caused him to no longer be able to perform his job duties. He was a devoted family man. He loved taking vacations with his siblings,, wife, and children. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and four-wheeler riding. Rick will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 Regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.