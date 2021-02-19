William A Foster, 100, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born July 15, 1920 in Brown County, Ohio, the son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Alexander) Foster. He was an inspector for ODOT and a World War II US Army veteran. He was also a member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union and a lifetime member of the Winchester American Legion Post #242 and Ripley DAV Chapter #90.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Edith and siblings; Wendell Foster, John Foster, Melvin Foster, Robert Foster, Beulah Mae Smith, Hazel Gelter, Leota Ruble, and Delphia Wilmoth.

He is survived by two sons, David A. Foster and wife Cathy of Tarboro, North Carolina and Bill Foster and wife Julia of Winchester; two sisters, Levida Hobbs of Florida and Clara Biller of Milford; grandchildren, Sara Foster Hunt (Tom), Eric, Scott and Michelle; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard at the Winchester Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rev. Dan Harrison will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

