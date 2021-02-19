Snow and ice blanket county, challenging ODOT crews

By Ashley McCarty

the past few years decided to make an impressionable comeback this week with snowfall that wasn’t as much as first predicted, but was still enough to cause driving headaaches while closing schools and businesses.

In the early morning on Monday, it began — a light, deceitfully innocent snow, which coated the county in a wonderland of pure, untouched carpets of white. A snowfall worthy of a sweet Christmas morning, as snowflakes hurriedly danced to the ground in the silent night.

By 4 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office declared a Level Two snow emergency in Adams County.

As the snow continued into the morning and afternoon, a shift in temperatures turned snowflakes into small biting bullets of sleet. Over the next few hours, windows and rooftops pinged as ice pellets beat against them aggressively.

The roads quickly vanished, eaten up by layers of ice. By the evening, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department declared a Level Three snow emergency; the roads were hazardous.

“I heard from Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset that his crews were tired and going home for the night to come back out in the morning, so I knew there were no trucks out. The accumulation was building up, and I just decided it was to dangerous for people to try and go to work,” said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

On Facebook, Peebles Elementary School reached out to the community, prefacing that it would be likely they would not be attending school face-to-face on Tuesday with the possibility of additional days out for the remainder of the week.

“Tomorrow and any day that follows on which there is no school, we will proceed with our Remote Learning plan. Students were sent home with devices and work packets last week in the anticipation of this winter storm. Please ensure that your child(ren) is logging in daily to complete assignments or that he/she is completing the paper/pencil work sent home. If we are out of school for several days and your child(ren) is completing paper/pencil work, please be aware that he/she may have additional work provided upon return to school with a completion due date. If your child is learning remotely, using a Chromebook, please ensure that he/she completes work daily/regularly while not attending school face-to-face,” said the post.

While they acknowledged it was not the perfect learning situation, they always strive to continue to provide the best access to learning and education possible for all of their students, it said.

“Administration and teachers at PES, appreciate your help as parents! Together, we can continue to do the best we can for our young minds! If you have questions, please reach out to your child’s teacher(s). Stay warm and safe,” said the post.

By 10:45 p.m. on Monday there were a projected 597 AEP outages in Adams County.

Snow continued to intermittently fall throughout the night, and Adams County would stay under a Level Three snow emergency through Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Courthouse would close along with other businesses in the county.

Late Tuesday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office downgraded Adams County to a Level Two snow emergency as snow continued to trickle periodically.

“The snow of course started early Monday morning. We have Superintendents who are constantly monitoring the weather, and they’re so obsessed with their jobs that they will set alarms for the middle of the night to go out and check the roads. We wait for them to report to each other, and then when they determine it’s time to go, they call all the crews in. So, about 3:30 Monday morning they started making the calls, and the crews came in to work, started up the trucks and got moving,” said Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset. Pertuset oversees the Adams County Engineer’s Office and Highway Department.

Every road crew employee has a certain section or mileage they’re responsible for in the county. In total, 17 drivers deployed to county roads and braved the adversarial elements and precarious road conditions.

“They’re familiar with the section and the spots that get the most traffic. They started Monday morning around 4 a.m. and they worked through their sections throughout the day. They worked from the morning until evening. They went home, and they came back Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. and started again, and they’ve been running all day today. So, they have to take breaks of course to rest, and we try to accommodate that as best we can,” said Pertuset.

With more ice than projected, it was important to keep sections covered with trucks.

“We make sure that we try to keep the sections covered with trucks. If we can keep salt and grit on the road, generally that is what takes care of it. Ice poses a different problem than snow, I would call it more dangerous than snow, so it’s just a matter of the crews being more careful in their trucks,” said Pertuset.

As expected when tackling such an arduous task, crews did experience some malfunctions.

“Trucks break down, hydraulics go out, different things like that. It can be as complicated as the transmission, or as simple as the windshield wipers not working. But, we have a couple of mechanics in our garage that are working around the clock to keep the trucks defrosted, keep the hydraulics going, and keep the trucks running. It’s a working operation in full force,” said Pertuset.

Because of those mechanics, the community can rest assured crews won’t stay down for long.

“We currently have trucks that are down, and the mechanics are working on them as we speak. But, we do have drivers in sections and the snow is coming off the roads as best as we can make it,” said Pertuset.

As the week rolls on, Thursday expected to bring more accumulating snow.

“They are prepared and ready. They have been working very long hours but, that’s the job and they know. They are determined to take care of it,” said Pertuset.

Crew Leader J.R Kirker with the Adams County Highway Department reported that crews were working 16-hour days.

“We’ve been working 16 hours a day here lately and then going home. We split shifts last week so that we had crews working around the clock. I’m estimating 16 hours today,” said Kirker.

As quick as crews worked to clear the roads, it was freezing just as quickly.

“Then the rain came and sleet, so we had some issues with that. It made it slicker for us. We had snow on top of ice, and it’s hard to come off. We run a salt and grit mix to help us with traction, and then salt does all of the melting. You try to run more salt, but when it gets this cold it takes the salt longer to melt the snow and ice,” said Kirker.

Their hardest venture is traversing hills, though as Kirker said — “you just keep on trucking.”

“I’m very proud of them. It’s like they have another level of grit in them, and it’s truly remarkable to watch them do their work when it comes to the snow. It’s like there is no quit in them when it comes to working in the snow [and serving their community.] They take a lot of pride in getting their roads clear, and in doing their job. It’s their community,” said Pertuset.

To the credit of the inclement weather, along with the complications it created, it also afforded the community a chance to make memories. Free from school, children could frolic in the deep snow; sometimes, parents joined them. Occasionally, a sled drifted across the ground.

Moments to remember forever immortalized in the cold, February winter of 2021.