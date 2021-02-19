Danny E. Hoop, 48 of Peebles died Feb. 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eugene Hoop and is survived by his mother Carolyn Sue “Boldman” Hoop; sister Tammy Crothers (Tony); daughter Sierra Ellen Mae Hoop (enlisted Air Force of Texas); sons Keith Matthews of Michigan and Trevor Eugene Hoop of Ohio; a close friend, Patricia Brena; Aunt Shirley Howe; Uncle Terry Boldman; nephews Travis and Stone Crothers; cousins Tangela Pettygrove, Joni Bergs, Christi Countryman, Cheryl Obryant, and Tim Howe.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ and Christian Union with Dave Hopkins officiating.

